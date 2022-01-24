This $1.5 Million St. Cloud Home Is A Deer Hunter’s Dream

If you're a hunting enthusiast, you can appreciate this beautiful St. Cloud house that just came to the market.

According to the property listing on Zillow, "you can literally hunt right out your front door ... [that] doesn't come along in this area basically ever."

The home is located at 4000 County Road 115 in St. Cloud. It's on the market for a jaw-dropping $1,575,000. That's quite the price tag, but it comes with many luxuries and nearly 40 acres of land. There's enough space for all of your wildest dreams, plus the home is relatively new. It was built in 2019.

Inside the 4,509 square foot home, you'll find 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The lower level features a large family room along with 4 of the home's bedrooms.

But, outside is where this property really shines. It comes complete with a saltwater pool with a heat and power cover. That just sounds fancy.

There's a garage with roughly 1,600 feet of space. It's fully finished on the inside with heat so you can enjoy it all year long, like you know, during hunting season. There are also hot and cold water hookups.

If you're someone who would love to own a huge garden, there are a few established food plots and gardens on the property and a warming house and chicken coop.

The listing description also says the property comes with several buildings and workshops. One of the buildings is a detached shop measuring 80 feet by 40 feet. It's also fully finished, heated, and has its own bathroom and floor drains.

And, if you're looking for even more privacy than what nearly 40 acres of land can offer you, the home has a gated entry. If you want even more land, there are 144 acres for sale next to this property, too.

Talk about a deer hunter's dream home! It's currently listed with Mark Herr and Whitetail Properties Real, MLS# 6141972. Now, excuse me while I got buy a lotto ticket.

