Spotted at St. Cloud Target- Blossom Top Reeses – Yuck? Or Yum?

Walking through Target on the East Side of St. Cloud yesterday I spotted these candies for Valentine's Day.

Love cups? Ummm... First of all, that sounds slightly dirty (maybe that's just my defective imagination). Second of all, Reese's is really my favorite candy. They are kind of like the Reeses version of conversation hearts, only the message isn't on the candy, it's on the package it comes in. I feel like they could have come up with a better name... but what? No idea. Maybe that's why they did what they did... they are peanut butter cups, so love cups? I think I still like conversation cups maybe?

It is kind of cute. I will admit that. Might be a nice change up for classroom valentines? Is that done in the classroom anymore?

Now, let's bring in the other new thing for Valentine's Day. Reeses Blossom Tops. The top of these peanut butter cups is pink. Now, the description does not say what flavor these pink cream tops are, only that it's pink cream on top of your favorite Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. My first guess would be strawberry. Maybe it's just no flavor - or vanilla? Maybe it's the flavor of chocolate, only colored pink? I haven't tried one, but I feel a little like a little kid... it looks weird, so I'm not sure I want to try it.

You try one and let me know if it's ok. How about that?

This is the official description:

I may be a bit judgy on this... my favorite candy... and it's been messed with. But, if someone else tries it and lets me know that it's good, and worth trying, I may give it the ol' college try.

