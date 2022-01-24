Prep Wrestling Update – January 24th, 2022

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021-2022 WRESTLING

(Tuesday January 18 Thru Saturday January 22nd Results)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs events this week was cancelled because of several health issues

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals defeated a pair of rivals at their home triangular; with a big win over Central Minnesota Conference Paynesville Area 65-9 (12-2). They defeated Section 4A rival and Class A Lean and Mean Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 49-22 (9-5). Tucker Simmons (106), Lane Olson (113), Bryce Binek (120), Alex Diederich (126), Will Gorecki (132), Jake Leibold (160) and Jeremy Mugg (285) all went 2-0. The Royals were short four of their regulars due to Middle School Section Tournaments. The Royals had a very good team performance with 185.5 points and ten medals winners to earn the championship of the fourteen team field of teams Grand Rapids ‘Skip Nalan” Invitational. Alex Diedrich (126/23-3), Jacob Leibold (152/29-1) and Bryce Holm (220/24-7) all earned championship medals. Gabe Gorecki (170/21-3) and Kaden Holm (195/11-5) both earned third place medals and Bryce Binek (120/14-13) earned fifth place and Nick Leibold (145/11-10) and Hunter Novitzki (182/17-12 both took seventh place. The Royals 7/8/9 grade team earned second place at their Section 7 Tournament with 137 points with six place winners. Tucker Simmons (106/18-7), Lane Olson (113/18-6), Brady Yourczek (132/9-12) and Brandon Mugg (285/11-1) all won championships. Logan Nundahl (145/10-4) and Rex Renoir (170/9-6) both earned fourth place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA 49 HOWARD LAKE/WAVERLY/WINSTED 22

106 Tucker Simmons (R/U) Dec. Raydon Graham (HLWW) 4-2

113 Lane Olson (R/U) Fall Tegan Miller (HLWW) 1:31

120 Bryce Binek (R/U) Won by Forfeit

126 Alex Diederich (R/U) Fall Tony Baumann (HLWW) 2:55

132 Will Gorecki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

138 Michael Mallak (HLWW) Fall Brock Costanzo (HLWW) 5:00

145 Caleb Boese (HLWW) Maj. Dec. Nick Leibold (R/U) 9-0

152 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Maj. Dec. Wiley Wiegert (HLWW) 10-0

160 Steven Heber (HLWW) Fall Eli Psyck (R/U) 1:51

170 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Isaac Busse (HLWW) 1:31

182 Collin Boese (HLWW) Dec. Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 4-1

195 Kaden Holm (R/U) Fall Matthew Busse (HLWW) 4:39

220 Colton Long (HLWW) Dec. Bryce Holm (R/U) 2-1

285 Jeremy Mugg (R/U) Fall Jacob Duske (HLWW) 3:18

ROYALTON-UPSALA 53 PAYNESVILLE AREA 9

106 Tucker Simmons (R/U) Maj. Dec. Carson Suchy (PAY) 9-0

113 Lane Olson (R/U) Fall Mason McNab (PAY) 3:00

120 Bryce Binek (R/U) Maj. Dec. Preston Welling (PAY) 9-1

126 Alex Diederich (R/U) Won by Forfeit

132 Will Gorecki (R/U) Fall Brandon Hess (PAY) 1:44

138 Brock Costanzo (R/U) Won by Forfeit

145 Nick Leibold (R/U) Dec. Grant Wendlandt (PAY) 5-4

152 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 1:20

160 Aaron Mages (PAY) Fall Eli Psyck (R/U) 3:22

170 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Fall Seth Vearrier (PAY) 1:16

182 Sam Tschida (R/U) Won by Forfeit

195 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Dec. Kaden Holm (R/U) 2-1

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Fall Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) 5:43

285 Jeremy Mugg (PAY) Won by Forfeit

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated three Section 7A rivals at the WHAN Quadrangular; with big wins over Mille Lacs Area 52-24 (9-5), WHAN 54-21 (9-4) and Crosby-Ironton 67-9 (12-2). Drew Lange (138/145), Cyril Féia (182), Sam Harren (195), William Pilarski (138/145) all went 3-0. Casey Knettel (106), Simon Boeckman (126), Luke Bieniek (152), Jaxon Bartkowicz (160) and Evan Lichy (170) all went 2-1 and Masyn Patrick (120) and Evan Petron (132) both went 2-0. The Huskers defeated three foes at the Wadena-Deer Creek “Wolverine” Quadrangular. They defeated Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 52-20 (10-4), Osakis 70-6 (13-1) and Wadena-Deer Creek 82-0. The Huskers won 37 of 42 matches at the quadrangular. Wyatt Novitzki (106), Wyatt Pilarski (113), William Pilarski (132), Drew Lange (138), Evan Lichy (170), Cyril Feia (182) all went 3-0, Mason Lichy (145), Luke Bieniek (152/160), Sam Harren (220) and Alex Sanchez-Mohs (285) all went 2-1 and Masyn Patrick (120) and Jaden Bartkowicz (195) both went 2-0. The Huskies 7/8/9 grade team had a great team performance with 168 points and eight place winners to win the Section 7 Championship. Masyn Patrick (120/28-3), William Pilarski (138/21-3) and Luke Bieniek (160/18-6) all won championships. Wyatt Novitzki (106/21-4), Wyatt Pilarski (113/22-7) and Jaxon Bartkowicz (152/20-8) all earned second place. Casey Knettel (94/21-4) and Kolton Harren (170/19-6) both earned third place.

HOLDINGFORD 52 MILLE LACS RAIDERS 24

106 Creeden Spengler (ML) Fall Casey Knettel (HOLD) 1:30

113 Zach Remer (ML) Fall Noah Perowitz (HOLD) :45

120 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Carter Adickes (ML) 1:44

126 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Chase Calander (ML) 18-7

132 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Sam Hebisen (ML) 1:08

138 William Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Tucker Strecker (ML) 2:42

145 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Landyn Remer (ML) 3:12

152 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Fall Bailey Geist (ML) (3:28

160 Daniel Miller (ML) Dec. Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) 11-4

170 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Fall Chris Ecker (ML 1:22

182 Cyril Feia (HOLD) Fall Finn Scheidweiler (ML) 1:06

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Warren Minenko (ML) :31

220 Joe Bistodeau (ML) Dec. Jaden Bartkowicz (HOLD) 7-3

285 Jakob Wind (ML) Fall Alex Sachez-Mohs (HOLD) 1:41

HOLDINGFORD 54 WHAN 21

106 Casey Knettel (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

113 Noah Perowitz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

120 Double Forfeit

126 Dawson McGee (WHAN) Dec. Simon Boeckman (HOLD) 7-4

132 William Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Callen Whitney (WHAN) 1:07

138 Drew Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

145 Parker Westbrock (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

152 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

160 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Fall Payden Yeats (WHAN) 3:06

170 Ficher Smith (WHAN) Fall Evan Lichy (HOLD) 2:31

182 Cyril Feia (HOLD) Fall Riley Johnson (WHAN) :43

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Nathan Keiser (WHAN) Fall Jaden Barkowicz (HOLD) 3:23

285 Dane Patten (WHAN) Fall Alex Sachez-Mohs (HOLD) :59

HOLDINGFORD 67 CROSBY-IRONTON 9

106 Casey Knettel (HOLD) Dec. Bril Asraf (CI) 8-5

113 Michael Anderson (CI) Dec. Noah Perowitz (HOLD) 9-4

120 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Ethan Anderson (CI) :37

126 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

132 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Fletcher Peterson (CI) 1:52

138 Drew Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Gabe Ridlon (CI) 16-4

145 Mason Lichy (HOLD) Fall Weston McKay (CI) 3:51

152 John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) Fall Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 1:27

160 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

170 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

182 Cyril Feia (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Jaden Bartkowicz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

285 Alex Sachez-Mohs (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

HOLDINGFORD 70 OSAKIS 6

106 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Dec. Reggie George (OS) 5-0

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Simon Jacobson (OS) 1:47

120 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Jacob Taplin (OS) 8-0

126 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Christian Nathe (OS) 4:15

132 William Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Lukas Duchene (OS) 3:03

138 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Hunter Sell (OS) 1:55

145 Mason Lichy (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

152 Kale Drevlow (OSAK) Fall Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 3:36

160 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Fall Tyson Hagedon (OS) 5:50

170 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Fall Kaleb Helberg (OS) 1:24

182 Cyril Feia (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Jaden Bartkowicz (HOLD) Dec. Conner Koep (OS) 9-4

285 Alex Sachez-Mohs (HOLD) Fall Preston Kunkel (OS) 3:30

HOLDINGFORD 52 Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 20

106 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Justin Olson (BHVP) 11-0

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Preston Captain (BHVP) 2:53

120 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Bennet Arceneau (BHVP) 1:27

126 David Revering (BHVP) Maj. Dec. Simon Boeckman (HOLD) 10-0

132 William Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Deagen Captain (BHVP) 12-7

138 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Evan Jares (BHVP) 3:37

145 Reese Thompson (BHVP) Fall Mason Lichy (HOLD) 1:29

152 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Fall Holden Truax (BHVP) 3:34

160 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Fall Abby Ervasti (BHVP) 1:30

170 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Fall Justin Koehn (BHVP) :49

182 Cyril Feia (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Jaden Bartkowicz (HOLD) Dec. Braden Shamp (BHVP) 7-0

220 Gideon Ervasti (BHVP) Maj. Dec. Sam Harren (HOLD) 12-4

285 Collin Moeller (BHVP) Fall Alex Sachez-Mohs (HOLD) :21

HOLDINGFORD 82 WADENA-DEER CREEK 0

106 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Fall James Seelhammer (WDC) 1:26

113 Noah Perowitz (HOLD) Fall Dayton Putnam (WDC) :39

120 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Mason Brauch (WDC) 1:36

126 Evan Petron (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

132 Grant Welle (HOLD) Fall Jaydyn Kenney (WDC) :35

138 William Pilarski (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

145 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Grant Seelhammer (WDC) 3:14

152 Mason Lichy (HOLD) Fall Kylan Benning (WDC) 2:56

160 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Eli Benning (WDC) 11-1

170 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Fall Brandon Wheeler (WDC) 2:33

182 Cyril Feia (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Koby Endres (WDC) 4:56

220 Jaden Bartkowicz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

285 Alex Sachez-Mohs (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagle split their duals at the BBE “Jaguar” Triangular; they defeated OSAKIS 60-21 and they were defeated by No. 1A ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 66-12. Rylan Schueller (182) and Austin Schlangen (285) both went 2-0. The Eagles earned fourth place with 114 points at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” Invitational and six medal winners. Austin Schlangen (285/23-3) earned the championship medal with a OT win over No. 6AA ranked wrestler. Teagyn Ludwig (120/18-8), Rylan Schueller (170/14-10), Sonnie DeHeer (182/ 17-8) all earned second place medals. Isaac Ortiz (152/20-9) earned third place and Sam Nistler (160/18-5) earned fourth place. The Eagles had three place winners at the 7/8/9 Section 7 tournament, Treyce Ludwig (138/15-12) earned third place, Brayden Kramer (120/18-7) and Mitchell Lipinski (285/17-11) both earned fourth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 66 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 12

106 Louie Tensen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

113 Brett DeRoo (BBE) Won by Forfeit

120 Ethan Mueller (BBE) Fall Alex Bollin (EVW) 1:06

126 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Maj. Dec. Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) 16-9

132 Wyatt Engen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

138 Walker Bents (BBE) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) 4:15

145: Tyler Jensen (BBE) Maj. Dec. Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 14-0

152 Blaine Fischer (BBE) Fall Isaac Ortiz (EVW) :52

160 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Fall Sam Nistler (EVW) 5:46

170 Evan Young (BBE) Won by Forfeit

182 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Fall Talen Kampsen (BBE) 4:49

195 Carson Gilbert (BBE) Tech. Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 5:47

220 Ethan Spanier (BBE) Won by Forfeit

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) 4:48

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 60 OSAKIS 21

106 Reggie George (OSAK) Won by Forfeit

113 Ryder Schmidt (EVW) Fall Simon Jacobson (OSAK) 3:09

120 Jacob Taplin (OSAK) Won by Forfeit

126 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Christian Nathe (OSAK) 1:14

132 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Fall Lukas Duchene (OSAK) 2:48

138 Gavin Caron (EVW) Fall Hunter Sell (OSAK) 2:35

145 Gaven Cimbura (OSAK) Fall Trecy Ludwig (EVW) 2:59

152 Kale Drevlow (OSAK) Dec. Isaac Ortiz (EVW) 16-11

160 Garrett Albers (EVW) Won by Forfeit

170 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Tyson Hagedon (OSAK) :55

182 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Fall Kaleb Helberg (OSAK) 1:58

195 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Won by Forfeit

220 Mitchell Lipinski (EVW) Fall Conner Koep (OSAK) 5:58

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs were defeated in two duals at the Royalton-Upsala Triangular, they were defeated by Central Minnesota Conference foe Royalton-Upsala 65-9 and Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsterd 58-9. The Bulldogs earned six medals at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” Invitational. Spencer Eisenbraun (220/12-3) earned a championship medal and Mason McNab (113/8-5) earned a third place medal. Preston Welling (120/4-14) and Brandon Hess (132/8-11) both earned fourth place and Trenton LeClaire (152 and Seth Vearrier (170) both took sixth place. The Bulldogs 7/8/9 grade team had a very good Section 7 tournament with 119.5 points and six place winners to earn third place in a field of eighteen teams. Peyton Hemmesch (189/6-0) was their lone champion and Mitch Blonigen (132/10-4) and Grant Wendlandt (145/13-3) both earned second place. Earning third place was: Roman Roberg (88/20-3), Mason McNab (113/6-1) and Mason Hanson (120/20-7) all earned third place.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush went 3-1 at the Cambridge-Isanti “Bluejackets” duals. They defeated the host Cambridge-Isanti 36-27 (8-6), Prior Lake 43-30 (8-6), Mounds View 30-27 (7-7) and defeated by Forest Lake 43-21 (4-10). Jaxon Kenning (138) and Tucker Hugg (220/285) both went 4-0 and Jack Hamak (106/113), Sam Long (152) and Sutton Kenning (195) all went 3-1.

St. CLOUD CRUSH 36 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 27

106 Jack Hamak (STC) Dec. Cal Droubie (CBI) 3-1 OT

113 Gunnar Doty (CBI) Fall Noah Neuman (STC) 1:56

120 Blaine Wald (CBI) Won by Forfeit

126 Carter Wothe (CBI) Dec. Tanner Hugg (STC) 10-5

132 Koda Nelson (STC) Dec. Sam Rodriguez (CBI) 3-2

138 Jaxon Kenning (STC) Fall Caleb Sachs (CBI) 3:09

145 Aidian Orth (STC) Dec. Maverick Henderson (CBI) 7-4

152 Sam Long (STC) Fall Keith Hout (CBI) 4:00

160 Jacob Henderson (CBI) Fall Martin Bird (STC) 2:27

170 Treytin Byers (CBI) Dec. Andy Johnson (STC) 7-1

182 Cody Brott (STC) Dec. Darren Spencer (CBI) 4-2

195 Sutton Kenning (STC) Fall Shawn Henderson (CBI) 5:19

220 Scott Simpson (CBI) Dec. Patrick Njoya (STC) 6-2

285 Tucker Hugg (STC) Fall Deke Scott (CBI) 2:44

CLOUD CRUSH 30 MOUNDS VIEW 27

106 Brett Swenson (MV) Won by Forfeit

113 Jack Hamak (STC) Dec. Jack Hatton (MV) 3-2

120 Caden Grenier (MV) Maj. Dec. Noah Neuman (STC) 9-0

126 Tanner Hugg (STC) Dec. Ben Sparks (MV) 7-1

132 Colton Loween (MV) Maj. Dec. Koda Nelson (STC) 8-0

138 Jaxon Kenning (STC) Fall Brady Swenson (MV) 1:13

145 Apollo Ashby (MV) Dec. Aidian Orth (STC) 7-1

152 Sam Long (STC) Fall Ethan Swenson (MV) 1:02

160 Jordan Johnson (MV) Dec. Martin Bird (STC) 5-0

170 Quin Morgan (MV) Maj. Dec. Andy Johnson (STC) 11-3

182 Brady Alquist (MV) Dec. Cody Brott (STC) 6-4

195 Sutton Kenning (STC) Dec. Gavin Maxey (MV) 8-1

220 Patrick Njoya (STC) Dec. Gajan Dileepan (MV) 5-0

285 Tucker Hugg (STC) Fall Jacob Praml (MV) 2:45

CLOUD CRUSH 43 PRIOR LAKE 30

106 Jack Hamak (STC) Won by Forfeit

113 Ben Brennan (PL) Fall Noah Neuman (STC) :30

120 Finn Bloomquist (PL) Won by Forfeit

126 Alan Koehler (PL) Tech. Fall Tanner Hugg (STC)

132 Koda Nelson (STC) Dec. Jaxon Mikolyzk (PL) 9-3

138 Jaxon Kenning (STC) Fall Carlos Esparza Talamentes (PL) 1:05

145 Carter Berggren (PL) Dec. Aidan Orth (STC) 8-6 OT

152 Sam Long (STC) Fall Victor Safanov (PL) 1:22

160 Martin Bird (STC) Won by Forfeit

170 Andy Johnson (STC) Maj. Dec. Ryan Horegsi (PL) 11-3

182 Cole Edward (PL) Maj. Dec. Coby Bott (STC) 17-4

195 Sutton Kenning (STC) Won by Forfeit

220 Tucker Hugg (STC) Fall Brock Zum (PL) 3:57

285 Martin Owusu (PL) Fall Patrick Njoya (STC) 2:39

FOREST LAKE 43 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 21

106 Cullen Christenson (FL) Dec. Jack Hamak (St. Cloud Tech) Dec 5-1

113 Dayton Dale (FL) Dec. Noah Neuman (St. Cloud Tech) Dec 6-2

120 Jacob Aho (FL) Won by Forfeit

126 Grant Marr (FL) Dec. Tanner Hugg (St. Cloud Tech) Dec 5-3

132 Andrew LeMire (FL) Maj. Dec. Koda Nelson (St. Cloud Tech) Maj 14-0

138 Jaxon Kenning (STC) Fall Jimmy Morgan (Forest Lake) Fall 0:22

145 Alex Lofgren (FL) Fall Aidian Orth (St. Cloud Tech) Fall 3:15

152 Daniel VanAcker (FL) Fall Sam Long (St. Cloud Tech) Fall 1:58

160 Brian Bordenave (FL) Fall Martin Bird (St. Cloud Tech) Fall 0:27

170 Andy Johnson (STC) Dec. Peyton Christenson (Forest Lake) Dec 5-3

182 Cody Brott (SCT) Fall Hunter Gruba (Forest Lake) Fall 1:25

195 Mark Rendl (FL) Dec. Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech) Dec 5-1

220 Tucker Hugg (STC) Fall Colin McGeary (Forest Lake) Fall 3:29

285 Ethan Lincoln (FL) Dec. Patrick Njoya (St. Cloud Tech) Dec 3-1

SAINT CLOUD CRUSH 44 ROCORI 18

106 Jack Hamak (SCC) Tech. Fall Zac Humbert (ROC)

113 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Won by Forfeit

120 Noah Neuman (SCC) Won by Forfeit

126 Jack Major (ROC) Dec. Tanner Hugg (SCC) 5-1

132 Koda Nelson (SCC) Fall Blayne Walsh (ROC) 5:00

138 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 7-1

145 Evan Moscho (ROC) Dec. Aidian Orth (SCC) 9-3

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Martin Bird (SCC) 2:33

160 Sam Long (SCC) Dec. Aaron Baisley (ROC) 7-1

170 Andy Johnson (SCC) Dec. Ryan Rose (ROC) 8-4

182 Cody Brott (SCC) Fall Anthony Brown (ROC) :43

195 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Dec. Matthew Goebel (ROC) 4-3

220 Tucker Hugg (SCC) Dec. Grady Minnerath (ROC) 9-6

285 Patrick Njoya (SCC) Won by Forfeit

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres defeated the Little Falls Flyers their Section 8AAA rivals 36-32 in a very good dual. The Sabres went 0-4 at the Cambridge-Isanit “Bluejacket” Duals, they were defeated by: Mounds View 48-24 (5-9), Cambridge-Isanti 47-24 (5-9), Forest Lake 62-12 (2-12) and Prior Lake 45-35 (6-8). Dylan Enriquez (138) and Kanden Brooks (145) both went 4-0 and Spencer Johnson (126) went 3-1. SPECIAL NOTES: SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES HEAD COACH CODY OLSON 100th CAREER COACHING WIN/100th Win. Dylan Enriquez, Sartell-St. Stephen, 12th, 138 pounds 100th Win.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 36 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 32

106 Cassidy Okerman (LF) Tech. Fall Alex Hendrickson (SSS) 5:55

113 Julian Morris (SSS) Won by Forfeit

120 Kobi Cameron (LF) Dec. Zac Anderson (SSS) 5-0

126 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Fall Noah Cameron (LF) 5:15

132 Austin Litke (LF) Won by Forfeit

138 Dutch Nordby (SSS) Dec. Beau Robinson (LF) 6-5

145 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Won by Forfeit

152 Kaden Brooks (SSS) Dec. Wyatt Baum (LF) 6-2

160 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Dec. Ryan Kloeckl (LF) 6-1

170 Hank LeClair (LF) Isaac Nelson (SSS) 1:23

182 Ivan Petrich (LF) Fall Christian Nelson (SSS) :23

195 Donovan Lund (SSS) Dec. Alex Schmit (LF) 7-4

220 Will Budge (SSS) Won by Forfeit

285 Eli VanRissechem (LF) Fall Tucker Mugg (SSS) :32

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 47 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 24

106 Cal Droubie (CBI) Fall Alexander Hendrickson (SSS) :21

113 Gunnar Doty (CBI) Fall Julian Morris (SSS) :35

120 Blaine Wald (CBI) Tech. Fall Zaccory Anderson (SSS)

126 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Dec. Carter Wothe (CBI) 9-6

132 Dutch Nordby (SSS) Dec. Sam Rodriguez (CBI) 5-3

138 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Fall Caleb Sachs (CBI) :29

145 Maverick Henderson (CBI) Fall Jason Hager (SSS) 2:00

152 Kaden Brooks (SSS) Fall Keith Hout (CBI) 1:26

160 Jacob Henderson (CBI) Won by Forfeit

170 Treytin Byers (CBI) Fall Larkin Lang (SSS) 1:28

182 Darren Spencer (CBI) Dec. Donovan Lund (SSS) 6-0

195 Will Budge (SSS) Fall Shawn Henderson (CBI) :39

220 Scott Simpson (CBI) Fall Ben Karasch (SSS) :23

285 Deke Scott (CBI) Fall Tucker Mugg (SSS) 11-8

FOREST LAKE 62 Sartell-ST. STEPHEN 12

106 Cullen Christenson (FL) Tech. Fall Alexander Hendrickson (SSS)

113 Dayton Dale (FL) Fall Julian Morris (SSS) :53

120 Grant Marr (FL) Fall Zaccory Anderson (SSS) :26

126 Jacob Aho (FL) Dec. Spencer Johnson (SSS) 5-3

132 Andrew LeMire (FL) Fall Dutch Nordby (SSS) 1:41

138 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Fall Jimmy Morgan (FL) :46

145 Kaden Brooks (SSS) Fall Alex Lofgren (FL) 3:43

152 Daniel VanAcker (FL) Fall Jason Hager (SSS) :59

160 Brian Bordenave (FL) Won by Forfeit

170 Peyton Christenson (FL) Fall Larkin Lang (SSS) 1:04

182 Hunter Gruba (FL) Fall Donovan Lund (SSS) 3:07

195 Mark Rendl (FL) Dec. Will Budge (SSS) 3-1 OT

220 Ethan Lincoln (FL) Dec. Sammuel Connor (SSS) 5-4

285 Colin McGeary (FL) Fall Tucker Mugg (SSS) :38

MOUNDS VIEW 48 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 24

106 Alexander Hendrickson (SSS) Fall Brett Swenson (MV) :45

113 Jack Hatton (MV) Fall Julian Morris (SSS) 5:38

120 Caden Grenier (MV) Dec. Zaccory Anderson (SSS) 7-2

126 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Tech. Fall Ben Sparks (MW)

132 Colton Loween (MV) Fall Dutch Nordby (SSS) 2:52

138 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Maj. Dec. Brady Swenson (MW) 11-0

145 Apollo Ashby (MV) Fall Jason Hager (SSS) 3:14

152 Kaden Brooks (SSS) Fall Ethan Swenson (MV) 5:54

160 Jordan Johnson (MV) Won by Forfeit

170 Quin Morgan (MV) Fall Larkin Lang (SSS) 3:05

182 Brady Alquist (MV) Fall Donovan Lund (SSS) 1:56

195 Jacob Solheim (MV) Dec. Will Budge (SSS) 7-3

220 Parker Nelson (MV) Fall Ben Karasch (SSS) 2:58

285 Tucker Mugg (SSS) Dec. Jacob Praml (MV) 7-2

PRIOR LAKE 42 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 35

106 Alexander Hendrickson (SSS) Won by Forfeit

113 Finn Bloomquist (PL) Fall Julian Morris (SSS) 1:33

120 Ben Brennan (PL) Fall Zaccory Anderson (SSS) :58

126 Spencer Johnson (PL) Fall Alan Koehler (PL) 2:47

132 Carlos Esparza Talamentes (PL) Fall Dutch Nordby (SSS) 4:26

138 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Fall Carlos Esparza Talamentes (PL) :25

145 Kaden Brooks (SSS) Fall Bronson Clayton (PL) 2:48

152 Victor Safanov (PL) Fall Jason Hager (SSS) 3:16

160 Double Forfeit

170 Ryan Horejsi (PL) Fall Larkin Lang (SSS) 3:54

182 Cole Edwards (PL) Fall Donovan Lund (SSS) 1:12

195 Ben Karasch (SSS) Won by Forfeit

220 Will Budge (SSS) Tech. Fall Brock Zurn (PL)

285 Martin Owusu (PL) Fall Tucker Mugg (SSS) :46

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm were defeated in a pair of duals at the Fergus Falls “Otters” Triangular; they were beaten by Central Lakes Conference rival Fergus Falls 48-33 (6-7) and by LIttle Falls 71-6. Vance Barr (113) was their lone wrestler that went 2-0. The Storm earned four place winners at the Eastview “Lightning” Invitational. Vance Barz (113) earned the championship, Logan Culbertson (113) earned fifth place, Brayden Ness (132) and Kieran Hixson (152) both took sixth place.

FERGUS FALLS 48 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 33

106 Jacob Fronning (FF) Fall Carter Pesta (SRR) 3:13

113 Vance Barz (SRR) Fall Caleb Fronning (FF) 1:00

120 Kassten Hartwell (FF) Fall Logan Culbertson (SRR) 2:46

126 Carson Grenier (FF) Won by Forfeit

132 Brayden Ness (SRR) Fall Carson Fronning (FF) 5:10

138 Mason Anderson (SRR) Won by Forfeit

145 Caleb Fronning (FF) Fall Ethan Anderson (SRR) :31

152 Lucas Oliphant (FF) Won by Forfeit

160 Sam Sorum (FF) Fall Kieran Hixon (SRR) 3:29

170 Jacob Widness (FF) Fall Cohan Mathies (SRR) 1:09

182 Graham Doherty (SRR) Dec. Delvin Roberts (FF) 9-2

195 Ethan Klug (SRR) Won by Forfeit

220 Sebastian Holdin Eagle (FF) Won by Forfeit

285 Cameron Smith (SRR) Won by Forfeit

Little Falls 71 Sauk Rapids-Rice 6

106 Cassidy Okerman (LF) Maj. Dec. John (Carter) Pesta (SRR) 11-3

113 Vance Barz (SRR) Won by Forfeit

120 Kobi Cameron (LF) Fall Logan Culbertson (SRR) :51

126 Noah Cameron (LF) Won by Forfeit

132 Austin Litke (LF) Maj. Dec. Brayden Ness (SRR) 10-0

138 Joey Wilczek (LF) Fall Ethan Anderson (SRR) 3:11

145 Wyatt Baum (LF) Won by Forfeit

152 Dominic Scepurek (LF) Won by Forfeit

160 Ryan Kloeckl (LF) Maj. Dec. Kieran Hixson (SRR) 11-2

170 Hank LeClair (LF) Won by Forfeit

182 Ivan Petrich (LF) Tech. Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) 3:13

195 Alexander Schmitz (LF) Fall Ethan Klug (SRR) (Fall 1:30)

220 (LF) Won by Forfeit

220 Double Forfeit

285 Eli VanRisseghem (LF) Won by Forfeit

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated Mississippi 8 Conference rival AAA Cambridge-Isanti 62-6 (13-1).

The Bulldogs had a good team performance with 213.5 points and thirteen medal winners at the Hutchinson “Huskies” Invitational in this twelve team field of teams. Kaden Nicolas (113/22-3) and Landen Kujawa (120/20-4) both earned championships. Ethan Anderson (138/18-6), Adam Jurek (160/18-6), Tyson Ricker (170/22-3) and Dylan Weber (182/ 13-5) all earned second place. Drew May (126/16-11, Ethan Duncombe (145/16-5, Mason Doucette (152/20-7) and Royce Kuschel (285/21-4) all earned fourth place. Nolan Muellner (132) earned fifth place and Joe Goth (195/9-7) took sixth place. The Bulldogs 7/8/9 team earned seventh place with 93.5 points and four place winners at the Section 7 Tournament. Owen Angell (145/22-5) was their lone champion and Boston Kuschel (94/24-2) earned second place. Tyler Hall (106/19-6) earned third place and Jake Rosenow (138/20-4) earned fourth place.

BECKER 62 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 6

106 Bennett Kujawa (BEC) Maj. Dec. Cal Droubie (CBI) 14-4

113 Nolan Jurek (BEC) Fall Gunnar Doty (CBI) 1:22

120 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Maj. Dec. Blaine Wald (CBI) 13-5

126 Adam Jurek (BEC) Dec. Carter Wothe (CBI) 7-3

132 Drew May (BEC) Maj. Dec. Sam Rodriguez (CBI) 13-4

138 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Fall Caleb Sachs (CBI) 3:39

145 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Maverick Henderson (CBI) 3:06

152 Mason Doucette (BEC) Fall Jacob Henderson (CBI) 3:34

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Tech. Fall Keith Hout (CBI) 3:17

170 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Dec. Treytin Byers (CBI) 4-2

182 Ryan Nelson (BEC) Fall Darren Spencer (CBI) 5:59

195 Shawn Henderson (CBI) Fall Dylan Weber (BEC) 3:12

220 Joe Goth (BEC) Dec. Scott Simpson (CBI) 4-3

285 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Fall Deke Scott (CBI)

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons split their duals at the Pierz “Pioneers” Triangular with a big win over Section 7A Grand Rapids 49-29 (9-5). They were defeated by Granite Ridge Conference rival Pierz 45-29 (6-8). Cole Rudnitski (152), Joseph Thorsten (160), Josiah Peterson (182/195) and Elijah Novak (285) all went 2-0. The Falcons were defeated in two duals at the LPGE/BR “Wolves” Triangular. They were defeated by AAA Brainerd 36-27 (5-9) and by No. 5A ranked LPGE/BR 43-32 (6-8). Josiah Peterson (182), Andy Boettcher (220) and Elijah Novak (285) all went 2-0. The Falcons 7/8/9 grade team earned fourth place with 106 points and six place winners in a field of eighteen teams. Hunter Wilhelmi (100/15-10) was their lone champion and Keagan Frisbee (160/10-4) earned second place. Weston Harris (18-4) and Joe Prom (285/6-6) both earned third place and Tyler Wilhelmi (113/9-12) and Blake Herbst (126/7-11) both earned fourth place.

FOLEY 42 GRAND RAPIDS 29

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Maj. Dec. Asher Brenden (GR) 9-0

113 Holden Brink (GR) Fall Zane Moulzolf (FOL) 1:34

120 Tyler Wilhelmi (FOL) Dec. Warren Ritter (GR) 6-4

126 Alex Lehman (GR) Fall Blake Herbst (FOL) ( :55

132 Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) Fall Sam Villeneuve-Soule (GR) 4:40

138 Tanner Morlan (GR) Tech. Fall Issac Milejczak (FOL)

145 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Fall Tim Jobe (GR) 4:57

152 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Fall Austin Prebeck (GR) 1:24

160 Joseph Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Trevor Snetsinger (GR) 5-1

170 Dusty Wilke (GR) Fall Zack Jennissen (FOL) 4:59

182 Wyatt Harris (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Tech. Fall Logan Martin (GRRA)

220 Mason Peterson (GR) Fall Garett Schuler (FOLE) 3:34

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Dec. Clayton Danielson (GR) 7-0

PIERZ 45 FOLEY 29

106 Kyle Stangl (PIE) Won by Forfeit

113 Carter Young (PIE) Fall Zane Moulzolf (FOL) 4:34

120 Liam Hennessy (PIE) Fall Tyler Wilhelmi (FOL) 3:23

126 Derek Stangl (PIE) Tech. Fall Blake Herbst (FOL) 5:51

132 Chase Becker (PIE) Fall Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 1:03

138 Jacob LeBlanc (PIE) Fall Issac Milejczak (FOL) 4:29

145 Trevor Radunz (PIE) Maj. Dec. Alex Jennissen (FOL) 11-3

152 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Maj. Dec. Derrick Przybilla (PIE) 10-0

160 Joseph Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Frank Tomberlin (PIE) 4-1

170 Zack Jennissen (FOL) Maj. Dec. Nathan Nash (PIE) 8-0

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Fall Wyatt Dingmann (PIE) 1:41

195 Aiden Micholski (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Daniel Hoffman (PIE) Fall Garett Schuler (FOL) :32

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Alexander Gerwing (PIE) 2:00

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE/BROWERVILLE 43 FOLEY 32

106 Colby Twardowski (LPGE/BR) Won by Forfeit

113 Connor Flan (LPGE/BR) Won by Forfeit

120 Gavin Albers (LPGE/BR) Fall Jeffery Demarais (FOL) 3:08

126 Mason Bruder (LPGE/BR) Fall Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 1:37

132 Braden Thom (LPGE/BR) Won by Forfeit

138 Omar Zamora (LPGE/BR Maj. Dec. Issac Milejczak (FOL) 11-1

145 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Maj. Dec. Paul Stacey (LPGE/BR) 11-0

152 Landon Gode (LPGE/BR) Dec. Alex Jennissen (FOL) 8-1

160 Tucker Zigan (LPGE/BR) Fall Zack Jennissen (FOL) 5:24

170 Wyatt Harris (FOL) Fall Andre Recknor (LPGE/BR) 5:43

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Fall Tate Twardowski (LPGE/BR) 3:23

195 Aiden Micholski (FOL) Fall Shawn Houdek (LPGE/BR) 2:56

220 Andy Boettcher (FOL) Won by Forfeit

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Maj. Dec. Trey Lancaster (LPGE/BR) 12-0

BRAINERD 36 FOLEY 27

106 Double Forfeit

113 Easton Dircks (BRA) Won by Forfeit

120 Cade Ostrowski (BRA) Fall Jeffery Demarais (FOL) :45

126 Isaiah Germann (BRA) Maj. Dec. Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 17-3

132 Elijah Germann (BRA) Won by Forfeit

138 Isaiah Jillson (BRA) Tech. Fall Issac Milejczak (FOL) 1:57

145 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Fall Hunter Bergin (BRA) 1:15

152 Gabe Wagner (BRA) Dec. Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 9-3

160 Damien Bentho (BRA) Dec. Zack Jennissen (FOL) 8-4

170 Chance Jones (FOL) Fall Adam Cox (BRA) 1:22

182 Josiah Peterson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Shane Carlson (BRA) Dec. Aiden Micholski (FOL) 11-7

220 Andy Boettcher (FOL) Dec. Ethan Kosloski (BRA) 4-1

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans were defeated by the St. Cloud Crush in a Central Lakes Conference dual 44-18. The Spartans 7/8/9 team earned fifth place at the Section 7 tournament with 97.5 points and seven place winners. This was in a field of eighteen teams; Anthony Brown (170/22-1) earned their lone championship and Kameron Moscho (100/26-6) earned second place. Aaron Baisley (160/22-11) earned third place and earning fourth place were: Ronin Vettleson (88/9-8), Zac Humbert (94/15-8), Renner Haven (106/12-14) and Anthony Rodriguez (152/16-10).

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies were defeated in their dual at home; they were defeated by Section 6AA rival Annandale-Maple Lake 48-21 (5-9). The Huskies had a good team performance with twelve medal winners for 129 points to earn third place at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” Invitational. Jacob Adrian (285/19-4) earned and Peyton Krumrei (160/21/9) both earned second second place and Devin Hansen (132/24-8), Spencer Kollmann (145/12-11), Hunter Tate (182/11-5) and DeClan Crumley (195/21-9) all earned third place. Joseph Schmitt (138/18-14) earned fourth place, Mason Plumski (138) and Nick Hudock (152) both earned fifth place and Nathan Kollmann (106/8-18), Ean Hansen (113) and Carson Holthaus (126) all took sixth place.

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE 48 ALBANY 21

106 Cassen Brumm (AN/ML) Dec. (ALB) 7-3

113 Xavier Jones (AN/ML) Fall Ean Hansen (ALB) 1:53

120 Noah Gindele (AN/ML) Fall Mason Geise (ALB) 3:14

126 Mitchell Koss (AN/ML) Fall Carson Holthaus (ALB) 1:00

132 Devin Hansen (AN/ML) Dec. Nathan Zander (AN/ML) 6-1

138 Zach Pribyl (AN/ML) Dec. Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 4-3)

145 Cole LaFave (AN/ML) Fall Spencer Kollmann (ALB) 3:28

152 Shay McClory (AN/ML) Fall Cole Moulzolf (ALB) 3:52

160 Petyon Krumrei (ALB) Dec. Carson Cooper (AN/ML) 5-0

170 Alex Klatt (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

182 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Riley Hall (AN/ML) 2:42

195 Petyon Krumrei (ALB) Dec. Nathan Klatt (AN/ML) 5-2

220 James Meumissen (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

285 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Won by Forfeit

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

TUESDAY JANUARY 25th

KIMBALL AREA CUBS vs. HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Start Time: 7:00

MILLE LACS “RAIDERS” QUADRANGULAR

Teams: Aitkin, Blackduck-Cass Lake -Bena, Royalton-Upsala

Start Time: 5:00

YELLOW MEDICINE TRIANGULAR

Teams: Worthington, YME (QUAD COUNTY) and Paynesville Area

ALBANY “HUSKIES” TRIANGULAR

Teams: Big Lake, Mora, Albany

Start Time: 5:00

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES vs. MILACA FAITH CHRISTIAN

Start Time: 7:00

THURSDAY JANUARY 27th

WATERTOWN-MAYER “ROYALS” TRIANGULAR

Teams: Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted, Kimball Area, Watertown-Mayer

Start Time:5:00

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY “FALCONS” QUADRANULAR

Teams: Sibley East, BOLD, ACGC, Eden Valley-Watkins

Start Time: 5:00

LITCHFIELD “COOP” TRIANGULAR

Teams:

Start Time: 5:00

ROCORI “SPARTANS” DOUBLE DUAL

Teams: Alexandria, Zimmerman, Rocori

Start Time: 5:00

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN “SABRES” TRINGULAR

Teams: Brainerd, Willmar, Sartell

MONTICELLO “MAGIC” TRIANGULAR

Teams: North Branch, Monticello, Sauk Rapids-Rice

Start Time: 5:00

FRIDAY JANUARY 28th

KIMBALL AREA CUBS vs. ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

Start Time: 6:00

HOLDINGFORD “HUSKERS” TRIANGULAR

Teams: Spectrum, SCM, Holdingford

Start Time: 5:00

PAYNESVILLE AREA “BULLDOGS” TRIANGULAR

Teams: Border West, Minnewaska Area and Paynesville

PEQUOT LAKES/PINE RIVER-BACKUS “ROAD CREW” QUADRANGULAR

Teams: Brainerd, Minneapolis North, Albany, PQPRB

Start Time: 4:00

MOORHEAD “SPUDS”QUADRANGULAR

Teams: Bemidji, Buffalo, Moorhead, St. Cloud Crush

Start Time:: 5:00

SATURDAY JANURY 29th

ORONO “SPARTANS” INVITATIONAL

Teams: Annandale/Maple Lake, Becker, Benilde-Saint Margaret's, Big Lake, Bloomington Kennedy, Burnsville, Chaska/Chanhassen, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, Delano, Eagan, East Ridge, Eden Prairie, Grand Rapids, Minneapolis Washburn, Mound-Westonka, New Prague, Orono, Osseo, Park, Rocori, Roseville, Saint Cloud Tech, Saint Michael-Albertville, Scott West, Totino Grace

Start Time: 9:00

WABASSO INVITATIONAL

Teams: Benins, Laverne, Madelia-Truman, NYA, Pipestone, Saint James, St. Clair, Wabasso, Quad County and Paynesville Area

Start Time: 9:00

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL INVITATIONAL

Teams:Cretin-Derham Hall, Forest Lake, Lakeville North, Sartell, Simley, Stillwater

Hutchinson, Morris/Hancock, Windom/Mountain Lake @ Fairmont/Martin County West

Start Time: TBA