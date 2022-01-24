RECALL ON MAC & CHEESE PRODUCT

If you have allergies, the last couple of months have been really trying, considering there have been so many recalls regarding allergens in food, or mislabeling of items. Now, another company has been added to the list. The listing can be found on the FDA's website.

AMY'S KITCHEN RECALLS PRODUCT VOLUNTARILY

Amy's Kitchen initiated a voluntary recall of their Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze due to the fact that there is a chance there are trace amounts of milk in the product. The company is recalling the item because the label says there is no milk in the product.

RECALL INFORMATION

Amy's is asking anyone that has purchased this product to check the below information, and if they find they DO have this product in their freezer, to throw it away, or return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

PRODUCT NAME: Vegan Organic Mac & Cheeze

BEST BEFORE: 10/2023

UPC: 42272-00043

LOT CODE: 60J0421

TERRITORY: United States

SIZE: 8 ounce

Amy's Kitchen is a company that is dedicated to making quality products for consumers with allergies. The rest result was found from a third-party laboratory indicating one of the meals had trace amounts of milk protein. Amy's immediately contacted the FDA and is trying to notify all of their customers to discard any of the products in distribution. There are over 15,600 cases of the Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze being recalled.

At the time of the recall, there had been no reports of adverse reactions to the meals.

CONTACT AMY'S KITCHEN FOR MORE INFORMATION

If anyone has questions about the product, they can contact Amy's Consumer Relations team Monday through Friday 11 am to 7 pm Central Standard Time by calling 1.800.643.0570.

