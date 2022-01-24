Sweet Shoppe Moving Into Former Sliced Pizza Location

ST. JOSEPH -- The former Sliced Pizza location in downtown St. Joseph didn't stay vacant very long. A southeast St. Cloud bakery is moving into that building.

Jolie Olie's owner Jo Wood says she'll be moving her business into that location. She says the sign will be going up sometime in February with the goal of being up and running by March. She says their priority is to get production going, with the second phase being opening to the public.

Jolie Olie's currently supply Coborns with their scones. Wood says the new space will provide them with plenty of room to fulfill current orders and contracts.

Sliced Pizza closed back in November.