Thirteen Minnesotans Sickened in National Cyclospora Outbreak

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of cyclospora that has affected over a dozen Minnesotans.

Health officials say thirteen people have been sickened by the parasite that is linked to store brand bagged "garden salads" sold at Hy-Vee and ALDI grocery stores. The salads containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots have been connected illness in six states as far back as June 1st.

Officials say routine washing of fresh produce will not kill the parasite that causes the illness, and recommend throwing out any store brand garden salad you may have in your refrigerator.

The MDH says cyclosporiasis is not contagious and gastrointestinal symptoms usually show up about a week after exposure. For more information, you can visit the link below: