Thielen’s Return May Lift Vikings Ahead of Matchup with Rams

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Two straight wins have put the Minnesota Vikings back in playoff position.

The passing attack has not inspired as much confidence.

Perhaps the return of receiver Adam Thielen from a sprained ankle can reignite the offense. He has missed the last two games.

The Vikings managed only 61 net passing yards in their 17-9 victory at Chicago on Monday.

Thielen might be ready to return on Sunday when the Vikings host the Los Angeles Rams. He has 64 catches for 686 yards this season. His 10 touchdowns are eighth in the NFL.

The Vikings and Rams kick off at noon Sunday on FOX and in the St. Cloud area on AM 1240, and 95.3 FM WJON.

