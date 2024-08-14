Theresia M. “Terri” Theis, 67, Richmond

August 31, 1956 – August 11, 2024

attachment-Theresia Theis loading...

Theresia M. “Terri” Theis, age 67, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

A Celebration of life gathering for Terri will be Wednesday, August 21, 2024 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN with a prayer service at 7:30 PM

Theresia “Terri” Monica Theis was born on August 31, 1956 in St. Cloud, MN to Edwin and Adeline Theis. She graduated from Rocori High School in 1974.

Terri went on to work in retail and met many friends along the way. Her life took her to many different states and she enjoyed the freedom of travel and experiencing new surroundings.

Terri loved to listen to live music and was happy to dance the night away with family and friends. One of Terri’s favorite places to visit was Chapel Hill in in Cold Spring, where she would sit peacefully in nature.

She is survived by her daughter, Janessa (Nick Baumann) Zenzen; sisters, Anna Marie (Richard) Holdvogt, Donna Wolbeck; brother, Thomas Theis; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronald, and brother-in-law Irvin.

Memorials are preferred.