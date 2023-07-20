The Weekender! Welcome to County Fair Season!

attachment-c71911 loading...

Welcome to The Weekender!

We’re halfway through July, and shifting gears from local community celebrations to county fair season. Wright and Sherburne County host their fairs this weekend, with both fairgrounds packed with events.

Plus, I found a big cat encounter in Little Falls and a lake concert (literally - the concert is on a pontoon) on Clearwater Lake in Annandale.

The best way to make sure your event gets some attention is to let us know all about it. Reach out to The Weekender by emailing jeff@wjon.com.