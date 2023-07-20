The Weekender! Welcome to County Fair Season!
We’re halfway through July, and shifting gears from local community celebrations to county fair season. Wright and Sherburne County host their fairs this weekend, with both fairgrounds packed with events.
Plus, I found a big cat encounter in Little Falls and a lake concert (literally - the concert is on a pontoon) on Clearwater Lake in Annandale.
The Sherburne County FairElk River
The Sherburne County Fair runs in Elk River through Sunday.
$5.00 Admission
A Demo Derby, Bull Riding, and American Idol star Alex Miller in the grandstand.
Whatever Floats Your Boat - ClearwaterClearwater Lake - Annandale
Whatever Floats Your Boat - concert
on Clearwater Lake
Annandale, MN
Saturday, July 22nd
2:00 PM to 5:30 PM
Shane Martin Band performing on a pontoon on Clearwater Lake in Annandale, MN.
Boat on out and drop anchor on the sand bar and enjoy the lake and concert!
Wright County FairHoward Lake
The annual event in Howard Lake has been entertaining people since 1870!
Enjoy the Demo Derby, a Combine Derby, and a Tractor and Truck Pull in the grandstand.
Make sure to support the youth of Wright County with the 4-H and FFA exhibits.
Great Northern Railway Fair and Swap MeetKelly Inn - St. Cloud
The Great Northern Railway Historical Society will hold its annual convention in St. Cloud July 22-26. The public is welcome at the Fair and Swap Meet Sunday from 10:00am - 4:00pm.
Train Historians, hobbyists, and enthusiasts are welcome to see model trains, collectibles, and more.
The fair will take place at the Kelly Inn in Downtown St. Cloud.
Big Cat Encounter at Pine Grove ZooPine Grove Zoo
If you like cats, this encounter gives you an opportunity to learn about the BIG cats at Pine Grove Zoo including Merry, our Cougar; our Bobcats Naughty and Nice along with Raya and Paski our majestic Tigers.
You'll find out which cat is the fastest, who can jump the farthest and what each of these big cats eat.
You will also see some great artifacts of these amazing creatures.
PLUS, you will also get to feed Paski and Raya some treats!