THE WEEKENDER – Veteran’s Day Weekend Edition!

Welcome to the Veteran’s Day edition of “THE WEEKENDER”. Whatever you do this weekend, take a few moments to honor those who choose to serve our country through military service. There are several Veteran’s Day programs scattered throughout Central Minnesota, and we have a growing list featured on WJON.com.

Elsewhere this week, the debut of a new play from a local artist. Ebenezer’s Dry Goods and Pharmaceuticals is a gritty, real-world look at drug use, and is suggested for audiences over age 15.

The Annual Granite City Train Show takes over the River’s Edge Convention Center. This fun, family event showcases all things model trains.

Add in comedian Trevor Noah in the Twin Cities, a cat rescue event in Elk River, and you’ve got a full weekend!

Enjoy the Veteran’s Day edition of “THE WEEKENDER”!