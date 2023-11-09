THE WEEKENDER – Veteran’s Day Weekend Edition!
Welcome to the Veteran’s Day edition of “THE WEEKENDER”. Whatever you do this weekend, take a few moments to honor those who choose to serve our country through military service. There are several Veteran’s Day programs scattered throughout Central Minnesota, and we have a growing list featured on WJON.com.
Elsewhere this week, the debut of a new play from a local artist. Ebenezer’s Dry Goods and Pharmaceuticals is a gritty, real-world look at drug use, and is suggested for audiences over age 15.
The Annual Granite City Train Show takes over the River’s Edge Convention Center. This fun, family event showcases all things model trains.
Add in comedian Trevor Noah in the Twin Cities, a cat rescue event in Elk River, and you’ve got a full weekend!
If you have a big event planned, and want some space in upcoming editions of “THE WEEKENDER”, let us know by emailing here!
Enjoy the Veteran’s Day edition of “THE WEEKENDER”!
- 1
Granite City Train ShowRiver's Edge Convention Center
Saturday, November 11, 2023
River's Edge Convention Center
Buy, sell, trade, or just view hundreds of trains under one roof.
Model & Toy Trains (all scales), Accessories, Books, Videos, Railroad Collectibles and Memorabilia, Antique Toys, Hobby Items and more!
Operating Model and Toy Train Displays
Childrens' Railway Play Area
- 2
Ebenezer’s Dry Goods & PharmaceuticalsCathedral High School - Holy Angels AuditoriumCentral MN Theatre is proud to announce performances of “Ebenezer’s Dry Goods & Pharmaceuticals”Nov 10, 11, 17, 18 @ 7PM
Nov 12, 19 @ 2 PMRECOMMENDED AGES 15+Cathedral High School – Holy Angels Auditorium
ADULT: $25 ($12.50 AUGUST ONLY!)
STUDENT/SENIOR: $20 ($10 AUGUST ONLY!)
GENERAL ADMISSION tickets are available online at www.centralmntheatre.com or at the door.Trapped in a nightmare of her own creation, Mary Ebenezer is slowly losing her grip on reality. Watch as she is forced to face the painful truth of her past, her present, and her future. Experience Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” as you’ve never seen it before!EBENEZER’S DRY GOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS
Written and Directed by Anthony SchrockCW / TW: This production deals with the theme of addiction and is not suitable for all audiences. The story includes a graphic depiction of drug use and is recommended for those 15 years of age or older.
- 3
SCRAM Animal Rescue - National Adoption EventPetsmart - Elk River
Friday, November 10th, 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Petsmart - Elk River
SCRAM is a non-profit, 501c3 tax-exempt, animal welfare organization. We take in, foster, and socialize cats/kittens to be good house pets. We provide vet care as needed and have the animals spayed/neutered. We prepare these pets for adoption to good homes where the animals' needs and nature are respected.
During this National Adoption Event, Cute adorable cats and kittens are available for same-day adoptions, fully vetted!
- 4
Trevor NoahOrpheum Theater - Minneapolis
The former host of The Daily Show brings stand-up comedy to Minneapolis Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m.