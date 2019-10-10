The Weekender: Tom Papa, Ballet Hispanico and More!

3

Get ready for a night full of frights as Molitor's Haunted Acres is back for another year of scaring. Ghouls, ghosts and creatures of the night hide around every corner. The screams being with a haunted hayride through the Woods of Doom, then continue into the Haunted House where it's a surprise what you will find inside. Tickets for this event are $26 for general admission or $48 for the fastpass. The gates open at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.

TICKETS AT THE GATE!

- Friday, October 11th, 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, October 12th, 7:00 p.m.