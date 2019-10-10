The Weekender: Tom Papa, Ballet Hispanico and More!
ST. CLOUD — Enjoy a weekend of fun the entire family will love throughout central Minnesota this weekend. Share a laugh with comedian Tom Papa at the Paramount, watch some talented dancers from Ballet Hispanico, get scared out at Molitor's Haunted Acres, enjoy a family Halloween event at the Stearns History Museum, and eat some delicious Bouja at the Avon Hills Folks School. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Tom PapaSt. Cloud
Enjoy a night of entertainment and laughs with one of the top comedic voices in the country. Tom Papa has more than 20 years experience as a stand-up comedian, finding success in film, TV, radio and on stage. Tom just signed on as Head Writer and regular performer for the legendary radio show, “Live From Here” with Chris Thile. Tickets for the show are $27 for general admission. Showtime begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, October 11th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Ballet HispanicoSt. Joseph
Experience dance as dynamic as it's rich culture. Ballet Hispanico fuses classical and contemporary techniques with the passion of traditional Latin Dance. It will be a performance that will amaze the eye and provide some insight on a new culture. Tickets for the show are $32 for general admission and $15 for youth. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, October 12th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Molitor's Haunted AcresSauk Rapids
Get ready for a night full of frights as Molitor's Haunted Acres is back for another year of scaring. Ghouls, ghosts and creatures of the night hide around every corner. The screams being with a haunted hayride through the Woods of Doom, then continue into the Haunted House where it's a surprise what you will find inside. Tickets for this event are $26 for general admission or $48 for the fastpass. The gates open at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Friday, October 11th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 12th, 7:00 p.m.
- 4
Halloween HistoriaSt. Cloud
Take your kids for a morning of fun at the Stearns History Museum this weekend. The museum is holding their annual Halloween Historia event. You and your family can enjoy a hayride through Heritage Park, enjoy a petting zoo, take part in a Halloween Scavenger Hunt and of course there will be a little history sprinkled in. Families are encouraged to come in costumes. Tickets are $5 per person or free for all museum members. The fun starts at 10:00 a.m.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, October 12th, 10:00 a.m.
- 5
Avon Hills community BoujaAvon
You're invited for join an fall tradition out in Avon this weekend. Avon Hills Folks School is holding their fall Bouja Party. You can walk the trails, enjoy the fall scenery and enjoy some delicious Bouja. You are asked to bring a dessert to share, but all other food will be provided. The event will take place at the school starting Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, October 12th, 1:00 p.m.