The Weekender: The Home Fires, Okee Dokee Brothers and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is plenty of activities and events you can take your mother to see and do this Mother's Day weekend in central Minnesota. Enjoy a benefit concerted highlighted by the Okee Dokee Brothers in Sartell, hear Minneapolis duo The Home Fires at the Paramount Theatre, share a laugh with C. Willi Myles, view photos from the 1950s and '60s at the Stearns History Museum, and take mom shopping at the Mother's Day Craft Show at the St. Cloud VFW Post 428. Read more in The Weekender!
The Home FiresSt. Cloud
A duo from Minneapolis will be bringing their musical talent to St. Cloud this weekend. The Home Fires is a group of two friends, Sarah Morris and Vicky Emerson, who each started out as a solo career before joining forces in 2016. Their combination of great vocals, sounds of piano and guitars and often hilarious stage banter provides a wonderful experience the whole family will love. Tickets for the show start at just $8 and show time runs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, May 10th, 7:30 p.m.
Travel Photo ExhibitSt. Cloud
Check out several photos taken by a St. Cloud native in the 1950s and '60s at the Stearns History Museum. Lois Whitney Forbes, the daughter of A.G. Whitney and Alice Wheelock, was a well-seasoned traveler and photographer who navigated the globe, taking pictures and documenting cultures. The exhibit runs through Labor Day weekend during museum hours. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for kids, and free for members.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Open at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday
C. Willi MylesSt. Cloud
Comedian C. Willi Myles will be performing in St. Cloud this weekend. The veteran performer has a gift for connecting people with his humor and storytelling.His career highlights include several appearances on national television and at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Show time begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, May 11th, 7:30 p.m.
The Okee Dokee Brothers Benefit ConcertSartell
Enjoy a fun, family filled event honoring and remembering all the cancer warriors in your life. Grammy Award winning Okee Dokee Brothers will be holding a benefit concert at the The Waters church in Sartell Thursday. Along with the concert there will be a food truck from Lily's Wings, Burgers and Things. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are just $20. All proceeds from the concert will go to the American Cancer Society.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, May 9th, 5:30 p.m.
Mother's Day Craft ShowSt. Cloud
Find a gift for mom or take her out for a morning of shopping at the Mother's Day Craft and Vendor show in St. Cloud. There will be many different types of crafters and vendors on hand and many gifts your mom will fall in love with. Besides the crafts, there will also be music, drinks, food, silent auction and chances to win gifts. The craft show runs Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud VFW Post 428. Event is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, May 11th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, May 12th, 10:00 a.m.