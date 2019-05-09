The Weekender: The Home Fires, Okee Dokee Brothers and More!

2

Check out several photos taken by a St. Cloud native in the 1950s and '60s at the Stearns History Museum. Lois Whitney Forbes, the daughter of A.G. Whitney and Alice Wheelock, was a well-seasoned traveler and photographer who navigated the globe, taking pictures and documenting cultures. The exhibit runs through Labor Day weekend during museum hours. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for kids, and free for members.

TICKETS AT THE DOOR!

- Open at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday