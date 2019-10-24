The Weekender: Stefon Harris & Blackout, Brewlash and More!

3

You can enjoy the charm of Anne of Green Gables at the Cathedral High School this weekend. The school's production features the charm and excitement of L.M. Montogmery's enduring classic. You can catch one of four shows taking place at the Holy Angels Performing Arts Center at Cathedral Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Show times are Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be found at the door and are $5 for adults and free for children and students of all ages.

TICKETS AT THE DOOR!

- Thursday, October 24th, 7:00 p.m.

- Friday, October 25th, 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, October 26th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.