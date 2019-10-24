The Weekender: Stefon Harris & Blackout, Brewlash and More!
ST. CLOUD — You'll have a hard time not finding something fun to do this weekend around central Minnesota. Get your fill of goulash and SCTCC's Brewlash event, listen to some smooth jazz from Stefon Harris & Blackout, enjoy the story of Anne of Green Gables at Cathedral High School, check out GREAT Theatre's performance of Alice in Wonderland, and enjoy a halloween party at Rice Elementary. Read more in The Weekender!
BrewlashSt. Cloud
You can taste several varieties of goulash at St. Cloud Technical and Community College Thursday night. The college is hosting their BrewLäsh event. The feast features Culinary Hotdish Creations made by SCTCC student chefs, accompanied by a variety of Craft Beer, Cider, and Wine Samplings. It will take place at the SCTCC Heavy Truck and Auto Body lab. Tickets are 50$ and includes a commemorative glass. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. Proceeds from the event go towards SCTCC scholarships.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, October 24th, 5:00 p.m.
Stefon Harris & BlackoutSt. Joseph
An amazing jazz artist will be in central Minnesota this weekend. Heralded as one of the most important artists in jazz Stefon Harris performs with passionate artistry and astonishing precision. His exceptional band, Blackout, defies traditional jazz definitions. Harris will be performing at the Gorecki Family Theater at the College of St. Benedict Friday night. Tickets for general admission is $28, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. Showtimes starts at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, October 25th, 7:30 p.m.
Anne of Green GablesSt. Cloud
You can enjoy the charm of Anne of Green Gables at the Cathedral High School this weekend. The school's production features the charm and excitement of L.M. Montogmery's enduring classic. You can catch one of four shows taking place at the Holy Angels Performing Arts Center at Cathedral Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Show times are Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be found at the door and are $5 for adults and free for children and students of all ages.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Thursday, October 24th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, October 25th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 26th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Alice in WonderlandSt. Cloud
You can meet the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts this weekend at the Paramount Theatre. GREAT Theatre is holding their performance of Alice in Wonderland. It's a modern retelling of the classic tale that brings Alice into the 21st century with sharp-edged humor as she explores the land. Tickets are $30 for general admission. Show times run Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, October 25th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 26th, 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 27th, 2:00 p.m.
Halloween PartyRice
You're invited for some Halloween family fun at Rice Elementary. The Rice PTA is holding a Halloween Party Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can face painting, raffle drawing, bounce houses, carnival games and more. Admission is free (except for the Haunted House) and the first 300 kids will get a free goodie bag. Haunted House Tickets and Raffle Tickets will be available for $1.00 each. Dress in costume for some extra fun.
ADMISSION IS FREE!
- Friday, October 25th, 5:30 p.m.