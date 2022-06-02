The Weekender: St. Cloud Rox, Rock The Riverside, and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Summer is officially here and it's time to start making plans to get out and have some fun. Make your way to Sauk Rapids for the first show of the Rock The Riverside music series, catch the St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field, enjoy some works of art with the Drive By Art Show, head to the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill for live music and visit the St. Cloud Farmers Market. Read more in The Weekender!
Rock The RiversideSauk Rapids
The second season of the Rock The Riverside music series kicks off Thursday. The live music will be at the new amphitheater along the Mississippi River in The Clearing. The opening act the SoupBones will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. and the headliner Strange Daze will begin at 7:00 p.m. The event is free.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, June 2nd, 5:30 p.m.
St. Cloud RoxSt. Cloud
The St. Cloud Rox are back in action and will be home for two games this weekend. The Rox will hold their home opener Friday at Joe Faber Field against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. The will be back home Sunday against the Mankato MoonDogs. General Admission tickets are $10 for each game. Friday's game will start at 7:00 p.m. and included post game fireworks. Sunday's game will be at 4:05 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, June 3rd, 7:05 p.m.
- Sunday, June 5th, 4:05 p.m.
Drive By Art ShowSt. Cloud
You'll have a chance to experience local art from artists all over the community. The Drive By Art Show gives artists a chance to display their work in their front yards for people to visit and tour throughout the days. The art show will be on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. tp 7:00 p.m. You can find maps to the art locations online here and at Buddha Glass, Stretch Nutrition, and in the artists yards.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, June 4th, 1:00 p.m.
Ultimate Sports Bar Live MusicWaite Park
Enjoy several days of live music in Waite Park. The Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill holds lives music every Wednesday through Sunday on their outdoor patio. Some of the acts playing this week include Justin Ploof, Ani Rae and West Highway. Music starts Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 4:00 p.m.
NO COVER
- Thursday, June 2nd, 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, June 3rd, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 4th, 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, June 5th, 4:00 p.m.
St. Cloud Farmers MarketSt. Cloud
The St. Cloud Area Farmers Market is back for another season. The event features local growers, bakers and other producers with a variety of products! Every Saturday between May through October vendors will fill the parking lot to see off their locally grown goods. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. until noon in the Lady Slipper Parking Lot, downtown St. Cloud.
Free to attend, items to buy will vary.
- Saturday, June 4th, 8:00 a.m.