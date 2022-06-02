The Weekender: St. Cloud Rox, Rock The Riverside, and More!

5

The St. Cloud Area Farmers Market is back for another season. The event features local growers, bakers and other producers with a variety of products! Every Saturday between May through October vendors will fill the parking lot to see off their locally grown goods. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. until noon in the Lady Slipper Parking Lot, downtown St. Cloud.

Free to attend, items to buy will vary.

- Saturday, June 4th, 8:00 a.m.