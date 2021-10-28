The Weekender: St. Cloud Norseman, Queen Tribute and More!

5

With Halloween this weekend, several area business are holding a trunk or treat event. Families are encouraged to bring their kids to different business where they can get some candy to fill their baskets. Some of the businesses holding events like this are Minnesota Truck Headquarters, Gilleland, Miller Auto, and more. Come in costume and enjoy fun day of trick-or-treating.

CLICK HERE to see what businesses to visit!

Dates and time will vary per location.