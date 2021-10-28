The Weekender: St. Cloud Norseman, Queen Tribute and More!
ST. CLOUD -- It's Halloween weekend and there is plenty to get out and do around central Minnesota. Check out a tribute to Queen, catch a St. Cloud Norseman hockey game, glow night axe throwing at United States Axe, view the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet and go Trunk or Treating. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Tribute to QueenSt. Cloud
Rock out to the hits of Queen at Pioneer Place theatre this weekend. The Crown Jewels are performing two big shows Friday night. You can catch all the hit songs by this amazing an iconic rock and roll band. Performances are at 6:00 p.m. and again at 9:00 p.m. Tickets range between $25-30$ and seats are limited for both shows so don't hesitate.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, October 29th, 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
- 2
St. Cloud NorsemanSt. Cloud
Take in a hockey game this weekend in St. Cloud. The Norsemen are back at home this weekend for a pair of games against Minot Minotauros on Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Athletic Complex. During both games, fans are encouraged to wear costumes and participate in a costume contest. There will be adult and kids finalists and winners will be selected and receive prizes. Each night, kids will be able to trick-or-treat hockey style with a candy giveaway at the games. Tickets are $10 for adult, $8 for kids age 6 & up are $8 and kids under 5 get in FREE.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, October 29th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 30th, 7:00 p.m.
- 3
the Great Glow Axe Throwing TournamentSt. CloudSpend Halloween throwing an axe at creepy glowing creatures. United States Axe is hosting a Glow Black Light Axe Throwing Tournament Saturday. Fir $25 you get an hour of throwing and a scored game. Top score of the night will win cash and a trophy. If you don't like your score you can get rescored for $10. You're also encouraged to come in costume as the best costume of the day wins a cash prize. The tournament runs from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday night.PAY AT THE DOOR!- Saturday, October 30th, 6:00 p.m.
- 4
Rocky Horror ShowSt. CloudThis weekend is your last chance to see "The Rocky Horror Show." The show is an interactive, fun, rowdy, adult comedy theatre experience like no other! Catch one of two performances each night on Friday and Saturday at the Red Carpet Nightclub in downtown St. Cloud. Tickets range between $15-$25 and are available for pre-order or you can get them at the door!CLICK HERE for tickets!- Friday, October 29th, 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 30th, 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
- 5
Trunk or TreatSt. Cloud
With Halloween this weekend, several area business are holding a trunk or treat event. Families are encouraged to bring their kids to different business where they can get some candy to fill their baskets. Some of the businesses holding events like this are Minnesota Truck Headquarters, Gilleland, Miller Auto, and more. Come in costume and enjoy fun day of trick-or-treating.
CLICK HERE to see what businesses to visit!
Dates and time will vary per location.