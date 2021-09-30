The Weekender: SHAPESHIFT, Molitor’s Haunted Acres and More!

5

Continues the screams in St. Augusta this weekend at the Harvest of Horror. This year’s event begins with a hayride through ​​the cornfields, continues through the timbers where “life forms” lurk in the forest, into the total darkness of a haunted house, then come back into the forest where mutants will gladly welcome your visit. The Harvest of Horror is a partnership between a non-profit and private organization in the central Minnesota area. This is a rain or shine event that will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 at the door.

TICKETS AT THE DOOR!

- Saturday, October 2nd, 7:00 p.m.