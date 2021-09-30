The Weekender: SHAPESHIFT, Molitor’s Haunted Acres and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is so much happening around central Minnesota you won't know where to start. Enjoy a dance performance at the Paramount Theatre with SHAPESHIFT, sing along with the Okee Dokee Brothers, enjoy some fall festive fun at Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park, and gather your friends for a night of screams and scares at Molitor's Haunted Acres and the Harvest of Horrors. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
SHAPESHIFTSt. Cloud
The Paramount Center for the Arts kicks off their 2021-22 season with the dance group SHAPESHIFT. SHAPESHIFT Dance Company is a highly acclaimed hip-hop/contemporary dance collective that uses a fusion of dance styles to create powerful theatrical productions tackling issues of social justice, loss, love and human emotions. In this weekends production of “Grey Skies Blue,” dancers powerfully tell the story of a summer of friendships through interconnected vignettes, exploring emotional themes of social injustice, sexual identity, addiction and betrayal. Tickets range between $22-$25. Showtime is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, October 1st, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Okee Dokee BrothersSt. Cloud
The Okee Dokee Brothers are back at Paramount Theatre. The GRAMMY® Award-winning duo, have put their passion for the outdoors at the heart of their Americana Folk music. The Okee Dokee Brothers believe their music and style can motivate kids to gain greater respect for the natural world, their communities, and themselves. Tickets for the show are just $12 and the performance runs at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Sunday, October 3rd, 3:00 p.m.
- 3
Fall Festival at Back Shed BrewingWaite ParkBring out the whole family for some fall fun this weekend at Back Shed! The brewery is hosting a ton of activities such as clowns doing face painting, kids crafts, food trucks and a special fall release beer called Septemberfest Ale: Pumpkin Pie. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday and is free to attend.EVENT IS FREE!- Saturday, October 2nd, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Molitor's Haunted AcresSauk Rapids
The haunts and frights of the night are in full swing this weekend. Molitor's Haunted Acres opens for the season Friday night. This year, you will be walking on foot through the terrorizing woods, make your way through rooms of horrors, meet up with the undead and the most horrific evils who consider these woods their home. Tickets for the event are $29 at the door or $27 online. The fun begins at 7:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday night.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, October 1st, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 2nd, 7:00 p.m.
- 5
Harvest of HorrorSt. Augusta
Continues the screams in St. Augusta this weekend at the Harvest of Horror. This year’s event begins with a hayride through the cornfields, continues through the timbers where “life forms” lurk in the forest, into the total darkness of a haunted house, then come back into the forest where mutants will gladly welcome your visit. The Harvest of Horror is a partnership between a non-profit and private organization in the central Minnesota area. This is a rain or shine event that will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 at the door.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, October 2nd, 7:00 p.m.