The Weekender: SCSU Homecoming, Bee Gees and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is no shortage of fun and exciting activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Listen to 8 local St. Cloud residents speak at the TEDx talks, hear the music of The Bee Gees, take a night Hike in St. Joe and Rice, Tour the storage areas of the Stearns History Museum, and celebrate Homecoming with St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
TEDxStCloudSt. Cloud
Eight St. Cloud area residents will get up on stage and give a 12-minute talk on Thursday. The fifth annual TEDx talk is at the Paramount Theater starting at 6:30 p.m. The list of speakers include James Alberts, Annette Atkins, Mary Bruno, Charles Eisenreich, John Harlander, Buddy King, Niloufer Merchant, Pete Rogers, Robbyn Wacker. Tickets are $42 and the event will also be livestreamed.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, October 14th, 6:30 p.m.
- 2
The Music of the Bee GeesSt. Cloud
You can enjoy the music of The Bee Gees this weekend in downtown St. Cloud. Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks will be performing: The Music by The Bee Gees. The Bee Gees have sold more than 220 million records worldwide, making them one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. So grab your tickets and sing and dance along to some of your favorite songs. Tickets are just $33 and the show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. each night at the Pioneer Place theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, October 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, October 15th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 16th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Hike@NightSt. Joseph
Enjoy a night under the stars. The HIKEhoppers are hosting a Hike at Night event this weekend. Each attendee will receive an assortment of glowing accessories, access to the gourmet S’more bar, and walk away with a fun Fall surprise swag bag! There are two events taking place this weekend. Friday night's hike will take place at Kraemer Lake Wildwood Park in St. Joseph and then Saturday at Mississippi River County Park in Rice. Both hikes begin at 6:30 p.m. and registration starts at $25.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Friday, October 15th, 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 16th, 6:30 p.m.
- 4
What's Behind the Curtain?St. Cloud
Ever wonder what hidden treasures are tucked away inside the storage areas of the Stearns History Museum? Now is your chance to find out. The museum is hosting two sessions of off-site storage tours with Executive Director Carie Essig leading the tour. You're asked to meet in the lobby and the tour will begin when everyone has arrived. Registration is require as space is limited. Call 320-253-8424 or send an email to info@stearns-museum.org. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, October 16th, 10:00 a.m.
- 5
St. Cloud State University HomecomingSt. Cloud
It's homecoming week at St. Cloud State University and you're invited to celebrate along with them. Now there will be celebrations running all week but the big events are on Saturday. The day includes the Homecoming 5K, SCSU Women's hockey game against St. Thomas, Volleyball against Minot State, the Huskies Fan Fest, the Men's Hockey game against the University of Minnesota and finally a postgame concert featuring Coyote Wild. Tickets are available for each event. A list of times and event dates can be found online.
CLICK HERE for a list of events!
SCSU Homecoming runs through Saturday!