The Weekender: SCSU Homecoming, Bee Gees and More!

It's homecoming week at St. Cloud State University and you're invited to celebrate along with them. Now there will be celebrations running all week but the big events are on Saturday. The day includes the Homecoming 5K, SCSU Women's hockey game against St. Thomas, Volleyball against Minot State, the Huskies Fan Fest, the Men's Hockey game against the University of Minnesota and finally a postgame concert featuring Coyote Wild. Tickets are available for each event. A list of times and event dates can be found online.

CLICK HERE for a list of events!

SCSU Homecoming runs through Saturday!