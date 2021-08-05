The Weekender: School of Rock, Roy Orbison Tribute and More!

ST. CLOUD — The summer is quickly coming to an end but there is still lots of entertaining things to see an do yet around central Minnesota. Watch some young talented musicians perform at the School of Rock, hear the St. Cloud Municipal Band play at Barden Park, travel to Cold Spring to see The Wizard of Oz, enjoy a Roy Orbison Tribute show at Pioneer Place, and catch the last few remaining Music in the Gardens concerts. Read more in The Weekender!

1 School of Rock St. Cloud The musicians of tomorrow will be taking center stage Thursday night. After the COVID hiatus, the School of Rock concert is back at the Paramount Theatre. This is the 16th year of gathering teen musicians, matching them with professional musician mentors and producing a concert filled with variety, talent and some amazing rock music! Tickets for the show are $10 and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. CLICK HERE for tickets! - Thursday, August 5th, 7:00 p.m. School Of Rock, photo credit: Steve Diamond Elements

2 St. Cloud Municipal Band St. Cloud The St. Cloud Municipal Band is performing once again Thursday night. The summer outdoor concert series is held at Barden Park on the campus of St. Cloud state University. The band is a group of community members with a love for music who want to share their talents with the community. Show time starts at 7:30 p.m. and the concert is free to attend. EVENT IS FREE! - Thursday, August 5th, 7:30 p.m. Sarah Mueller, WJON

3 Wizard of Oz Cold Spring Travel down the yellow brick road to Cold Spring this weekend for Great Northern Theatre Company's performance of the Wizard of Oz. The timeless tale, in which Dorothy travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the ​magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide. Tickets for the show run $19 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for students. Performances will run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. inside the Rocori High School auditorium. CLICK HERE for tickets! - Thursday, August 5th, 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, August 6th, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, August 7th, 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, August 8th, 2:00 p.m. Gino Santa Maria/Thanksgiving

4 Roy Orbison Tribute St. Cloud Enjoy the hits of Roy Oribson this weekend at Pioneer Place. David K and his band will play the hits from the late 50s, early 60s. David K as Roy Orbison shares the music, stories, the passion and positivity of Roy Orbison. This is an awesome tribute to a true legend. Tickets are just $25 and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. CLICK HERE for tickets! - Saturday, August 7th, 7:30 p.m.

5 Music in the Gardens St. Cloud Music in the Gardens is back for another weekend. The summer concert series combines great local music with the scenic beauty of the gardens and Mississippi River. This weekends performer is Monday Night Jazz. The concert starts at 3:00 p.m. Sunday and is free to attend. The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will also be selling those fabulous root beer floats for a $1. EVENT IS FREE! - Sunday, August 8th, 3:00 p.m. Sarah Mueller, WJON