The Weekender: Rock the Riverside, Comedy Night and More!

There is just two weeks left for you to get out an enjoy some live outdoor music. The weekly music festival Rock the Riverside at Riverside Nights is coming to an end. The night includes live music along the banks of the Mississippi River at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids. The event is free and begins at 5:30 p.m. This weeks opening act is Tony Williams and the Headliner is Menace.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Thursday, September 1st, 5:30 p.m.