The Weekender: Rock the Riverside, Comedy Night and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is still time to get in one last weekend of fun before the kids head back to school. Enjoy an evening bike ride at Beaver Island Brewing, check out the Rock the Riverside music festival, visit the St. Cloud Farmers Market, share some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night, and enjoy live music on the patio at MT's. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Bikers, Beers and BratsSt. CloudJoin Beaver Island Brewing for a beautiful night biking around town. Every Thursday night this summer the business holds an hour-long bike ride, followed by a pint of your favorite BIBCo brew and a brat. The cost is $10 to participate. Registration begins at 5:30, and the ride starts at 6:00 p.m. Tonight is the final ride of the season.Register on site!- Thursday, September 1st, 5:30 p.m.
- 2
Rock The RiversideSauk Rapids
There is just two weeks left for you to get out an enjoy some live outdoor music. The weekly music festival Rock the Riverside at Riverside Nights is coming to an end. The night includes live music along the banks of the Mississippi River at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids. The event is free and begins at 5:30 p.m. This weeks opening act is Tony Williams and the Headliner is Menace.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, September 1st, 5:30 p.m.
- 3
St. Cloud Farmers MarketSt. Cloud
Get your famers market fix this weekend. The St. Cloud Area Farmers Market features local growers, bakers and other producers with a variety of vegetables, meats, baked goods, plants and other locally grown good! The market runs from 8:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday in the Lady Slipper Parking Lot in downtown St. Cloud.
Prices on Items Vary!
- Saturday, September 3rd, 8:00 a.m.
- 4
Silly Beaver ComedySt. Cloud
Enjoy a night of laughs in downtown St. Cloud. Beaver Island Brewing turns their 75 person taproom into a once a week, can't miss, comedy show featuring Minnesota's best stand-up comedians. Cost to attend is just $15 and you can pay at the door. The fun begins at 9:00 p.m. Saturday.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, September 3rd, 9:00 p.m.
- 5
Music on the PatioSt. Cloud
Come out and enjoy live music on the patio at MT’s this week. Every Thursday and Sunday enjoy a night out with some great local music. The weekly music series runs through October 1st. Thursday's music runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday is 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
NO COVER!
- Thursday, September 1st, 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, September 4th, 5:00 p.m.