The Weekender: Reduce Shakespeare, Tech Showcase, and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots of fun activities you and your family can check out this weekend around central Minnesota. See all of Shakespeare's works at Collegeville, check out Minneapolis base musicians at Pioneer Place, listen to the Concordia Chapel Choir in Little Falls, see St. John's Prep performance of Mary Poppins, and see local talent at the Tech High School Music and Visual Showcase. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Reduce Shakespeare CompanyCollegeville
Enjoy a fast-paced romp through all of Shakespeare's works in less than two hours. Whether you love Shakespeare or have never read a page you'll enjoy the funny adaptation of Reduce Shakespeare Company. The show has been seen at the Kennedy Center, Off-Broadway and across the world. Tickets for the show are $30 for general admission, $27 for seniors and $15 for youth. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, March 23rd, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
The New StandardsSt. Cloud
What started as an off-shoot project between Minneapolis based musicians and friends has grown into a globe-spanning adventure. The New Standards began in 2005 and has since filled theaters and clubs around the world, recorded several CDs, videos and other projects. The group will be bringing their talents to the Pioneer Place stage Thursday. Tickets for the show are $32 and the fun starts at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, March 21st, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Concordia Chapel ChoirLittle Falls
The Concordia Chapel Choir will make their way to Little Falls for special concert Thursday. The choir is made up of more than 90 voices and the ensemble performs in concerts and tours annually. The group is under the direction of Dr. Michael Culloton. The show ill begin at 7:00 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Little Falls. The concert is a free will offering.
FREE WILL OFFERING!
- Thursday, March 21st, 7:00 p.m.
- 4
Disney's Mary PoppinsSt. Cloud
She's practically perfect in every way and she is flying into central Minnesota this weekend. St. John's Prep theater students are performing the Disney classic Mary Poppins this weekend at the Paramount Theater. The story features the young Jane and Michael who have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives. She takes the children on several magical and memorable adventures, but they aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. You can catch the show Friday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $18.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, March 22nd, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 23rd, 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, March 24th, 2:00 p.m.
- 5
Tech Music and Visual ShowcaseSt. Cloud
Tech High School music and art students are putting their talents on display Monday night. The school is hosting their annual Music and Visual Showcase at Paramount Theatre. Artwork from advanced art students will be on display in the lobby while music featuring Tech's concert choir, wind ensemble and symphony orchestra begins at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Monday, March 25th, 6:00 p.m.