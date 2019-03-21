The Weekender: Reduce Shakespeare, Tech Showcase, and More!

4

She's practically perfect in every way and she is flying into central Minnesota this weekend. St. John's Prep theater students are performing the Disney classic Mary Poppins this weekend at the Paramount Theater. The story features the young Jane and Michael who have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives. She takes the children on several magical and memorable adventures, but they aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. You can catch the show Friday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $18.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

