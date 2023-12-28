The WEEKENDER! New Year’s Weekend Edition!

Welcome to "The WEEKENDER"!
Whatever you do this weekend, have fun and stay safe ringing in 2024! Here's a partial list of events this weekend to get you started. You say I missed something? I can't be everywhere! If you know of a new year's happening, email us here!
Enjoy "The WEEKENDER"!
- 1
Raised on Radio - New Year's Eve PartyPioneer Place on Fifth
Let your hair down, shed the previous year, and bring in the new! It's time to let it go and party with
Raised on Radio - party band edition.
This central MN-based band features multiple lead vocalists, background vocals, and stellar instrumentation to boot! Formed by longtime music colleagues and friendships, this core group of musicians is finally taking the stage TOGETHER! Making up the core of RAISED ON RADIO are Tom Uecker on lead vocals (formerly of Outside Recess), Mickey Ironi (Chaser, Beaner and the Big Chickens, Suicide Blonde, Midnight Highway, Karolus Band), Harvey Reichel (Pandemic, Diamondback), Angie Schultz (Chaser, Outside Recess), Jim Anderson (Diamondback), Joe Maruska (West Highway), and Jon Peterson (Platinum FM).
"We can't wait to party with you!"
- 2
Sunny Duchess with Tom CrawfordIron Street Distillery
Join us at the Distillery for the soothing sounds of Sunny Duchess on December 30th from 6-9 pm.
- 3
Deuces Wild Dueling PianoParamount Center for the Arts
For over 20 years Dave & Ted have traveled coast to coast in the USA, Canada, Panama, and Mexico as the most sought after dueling piano act in the country. Their high energy mix of comedy, music and extensive audience participation makes this a show unlike any other! Clap along, laugh along and sing along with Dave & Ted, Deuces Wild!
- 4
New Year's Balloon DropThe Skatin' Place
Celebrate the New Year with the family! With skating, bounce houses, laser tag, pizza, and one of the largest arcades in Central Minnesota; there's FUN for the whole family!
Massive Balloon Drop is planned to be released at 2 PM & 7 PM. Over $1,000 in prizes lay Inside the balloons ready for you to pop open.
Kiddie Balloon Drop (for ages 10 and under) is planned to be released 15 minutes before both Massive Balloon Drops.
Please note:
- Everyone must pay admission to enter
- Sales taxes are not included
- Coupons are not valid for this event
- 5
Pre-New Year's Eve PartyRed Carpet NightclubGet your New Year's Eve weekend started at the Red Carpet Nightclub! We've got a jersey party on the Main Stage with DJ Scott & DJ Rellek. Wear your favorite jersey and get into the party for free!$5 cover, free with a jersey. Starts at 10 PM.$3 rails until 11:30
$3 Captain Morgan from 12-close