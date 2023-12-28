The WEEKENDER! New Year’s Weekend Edition!

1

Let your hair down, shed the previous year, and bring in the new! It's time to let it go and party with

Raised on Radio - party band edition.

This central MN-based band features multiple lead vocalists, background vocals, and stellar instrumentation to boot! Formed by longtime music colleagues and friendships, this core group of musicians is finally taking the stage TOGETHER! Making up the core of RAISED ON RADIO are Tom Uecker on lead vocals (formerly of Outside Recess), Mickey Ironi (Chaser, Beaner and the Big Chickens, Suicide Blonde, Midnight Highway, Karolus Band), Harvey Reichel (Pandemic, Diamondback), Angie Schultz (Chaser, Outside Recess), Jim Anderson (Diamondback), Joe Maruska (West Highway), and Jon Peterson (Platinum FM).

"We can't wait to party with you!"