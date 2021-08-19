The Weekender: Music, Rodeo, Kayaking, and More!

1

Common Roots Festival is back this weekend. The festivities kicked off Wednesday and will run through Saturday. The event is an outdoor music festival throughout downtown St. Cloud. Over 200 artists will play on 13 stages at 11 different venues. All of the events are outdoors, so in case of inclement weather, that performance would be cancelled. For entry, you can pick up a $10 button at any of the sponsoring venues. For a list of sponsors and dates/times/location for music click below!

CLICK HERE for more information!

- Thursday, August 19th, 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, August 20th, 4:00 p.m.

- Saturday, August 21st, 11:00 a.m.