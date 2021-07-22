The Weekender: Music in the Garden, Wings, and More!
ST. CLOUD — While the weather may be warm this weekend, there is still a lot of fun summer activities still happening around central Minnesota. The St. Cloud Municipal Band is holding their first summer concert series at Barden Park, GREAT Theatre is performing Cinderella at The Ledge, catch a Paul McCartney tribute show at the Paramount Theatre, Music in the Gardens is back at Munsinger Clemens Gardens, and the St. Cloud Rox host a four game homestand at Joe Faber Field. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
St. Cloud Municipal BandSt. Cloud
Grab a lawn chair, a blanket and get ready to enjoy some live music in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Municipal Band kicks off their summer outdoor concert series Thursday at Barden Park on the campus of St. Cloud state University. The band is a group of community members with a love for music who want to share their talents with the community. This is one of three concerts over the next few weekends the band will be playing. Show time starts at 7:30 p.m. and the concert is free to attend.
CONCERT IS FREE!
- Thursday, July 22nd, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
CinderellaWaite Park
Live theatre is back this weekend as GREAT Theatre kicks off their 2021/22 season with Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. This iconic Broadway musical is sure to entertain the entire family, with jaw-dropping transformations, amazing special effects and wonderful music. Tickets for the show are $42 for adults and $28 for students. Showtimes will run Thursday through Saturday starting at 8:00 p.m. at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, July 22nd, 8:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 23rd, 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 24th, 8:00 p.m.
- 3
Wings Over AmericaSt. Cloud
Here the sounds of Paul McCartney this weekend. "Wings Over America" is a tribute show to McCartney and his album "Wings" featuring the group Collective Unconscious. The show is a great retrospective of McCartney’s career and is a celebration of one of the most legendary careers in the history of pop and rock music. Tickets for the show start at $20 and the music will begin at 7:30 p.m. inside the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, July 23rd, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Music in the GardensSt. Cloud
Music in the Gardens is back this Sunday. The summer concert series at Munsinger Clemens Gardens showcases high quality local talent in a beautiful atmosphere. This weeks performer is Dennis Warner and the D's. In addition to the music there will also be the annual "Memorial Release of the Butterflies" put on by Quiet Oaks Hospice. The music will start at 3:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, July 25th, 3:00 p.m.
- 5
St. Cloud RoxSt. Cloud
Have a night of rock solid fun at Joe Faber field this weekend. The St. Cloud Rox have a four game homestand this weekend against the Waterloo Bucks and Mankato Moondogs. The Rox are 34-12 so far this season and sit in first place in the Great Plains West Division for the second half of the season. Games run Thursday through Sunday and game times vary. Single game general admission tickets start as low as $10.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, July 22nd, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 23rd, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 24th, 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday, July 25th, 4:00 p.m.