The Weekender: Music in the Garden, Wings, and More!

Grab a lawn chair, a blanket and get ready to enjoy some live music in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Municipal Band kicks off their summer outdoor concert series Thursday at Barden Park on the campus of St. Cloud state University. The band is a group of community members with a love for music who want to share their talents with the community. This is one of three concerts over the next few weekends the band will be playing. Show time starts at 7:30 p.m. and the concert is free to attend.

- Thursday, July 22nd, 7:30 p.m.