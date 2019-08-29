The Weekender: Minnesota State Fair, Car Show, and More!

5

Make your way to the Great Minnesota Get Together, which is in it's final week. There is something for everyone there whether you like food, games, rides, music or just to people watch the Minnesota State Fair has something for you. Tickets available at the gate for $15 for adults and $13 for kids and make a day out of it. The Minnesota State Fair runs through Labor Day.

TICKETS AT THE GATE!

- GATES OPEN AT 6:00 a.m.