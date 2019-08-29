The Weekender: Minnesota State Fair, Car Show, and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is much to see and do this Labor Day weekend throughout central Minnesota. Listen to some live music in downtown St. Cloud with Brian Ott, check out some hot rods at Rollies, enjoy a nerf war in Maple Grove, make your way to Brainerd for Smile Fest, and visit the Minnesota State Fair. Read more in The Weekender!
Brian OttSt. Cloud
Make your way to the Greenmill to hear some great live music. The business is holding their final Patio Series Show featuring the soulful music collections of Brian Ott. This music features a variety of Americana, Folk, Rock and Country. While you're there take advantage of some patio specials on food and drinks. Music runs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, August 29th, 7:00 p.m.
Rollies Car ShowSauk Rapids
Check out some classic cars and amazing hot rods inside the Rollies parking lot Thursday. Rollies is hosting their August car show. Bring the family for some food, cars and fun as The Rockin Rolliewoods will perform starting at 7:00 p.m. The event is free.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, August 29th, 5:00 p.m.
Nerf Ninja NightMaple Grove
Let your kids run loose for a night of fun. Ninjas United LLC is holding a Friday night Ninja Nerf Night for kids and adults to run wild in a unique nerf war. The event gives you two hours of play and pizza later at night. Tickets are $23 and you're asked to register in advance. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until about 9:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Friday, August 30th, 6:30 p.m.
Smile FestBrainerd
Make your way up to Brainerd for a fun new event. The first ever Smile Fest is taking place this weekend. The event a free meal, bounce houses, face painting, prizes and more! There will even be live music by the Okee Dokee Brothers and Seth Doud. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and the event is free to attend. You're encouraged to smile, and share as many high fives as you can.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, August 29th, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota State FairFalcon Heights
Make your way to the Great Minnesota Get Together, which is in it's final week. There is something for everyone there whether you like food, games, rides, music or just to people watch the Minnesota State Fair has something for you. Tickets available at the gate for $15 for adults and $13 for kids and make a day out of it. The Minnesota State Fair runs through Labor Day.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- GATES OPEN AT 6:00 a.m.