The Weekender: KringleFest, A Christmas Carol and More!

Enjoy the sites and sounds of one St. Cloud homeowners holiday light show. Dale and Sharon Wegener have been putting on the Rockin' Christmas Light Show in their front yard for about six years. The show is choreographed through music and lights. You can even drop off your letters to Santa and even get your picture with him. The event is free to attend.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Every night through December starting at 5:00 p.m.