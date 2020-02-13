The Weekender: Holy Rocka Rollaz, The Cemetery Club and More!
ST. CLOUD — Make this Valentine's Day weekend one to remember by catching some of the fun events taking place in central Minnesota this weekend. You can travel back to the '50s with the Holy Rocka Rollaz, see a unique dinner theater show in Cold Spring, go ice fishing in St. Joseph, let the kids play with old toys at the Stearns History Museum, and enjoy some spiritual music at the College of St. Benedict's. Read more in The Weekender!
Holy Rocka RollazSt. Cloud
If you love rock 'n' roll music then you will want to make your way to the Paramount Theater this weekend. You can take a trip back to the '50s with the Holy Rocka Rollaz. This Minnesota based group has been bringint their exciting show to fans for several years highlighting the sounds of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry and more! You have two chances to catch the show at 1:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at just $19.
- Friday, February 14th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The Cemetery ClubCold Spring
Catch an unique dinner theater performance this weekend at the Great Blue Heron in Cold Spring. Great Northern Theater Company is performing The Cemetery Club. The story is about three widows who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. Things go well until a butcher named Sam, who is also a widow, meets the women at the same cemetery and a new budding romance begins between Sam and Ida. The two friends try to squash the romance, however end up feeling guilty for nearly breaking the heart of their good friend. Tickets are $42 and includes a wonderful meal. Show times are at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Kraemer Lake Ice Fishing TournamentSt. Joseph
Enjoy a day on the lake fishing this weekend. The 27th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament on Kreamer Lake is this Saturday. There will be cash prizes for winners along with five grand prize drawings. The first 200 kids receive free ice fishing gear. The tournament is sponsored by the Saint Joseph Rod and Gun Club and proceeds for the event help the club fund the various efforts. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 on site, kids tickets are $10. The fun starts at noon.
- Saturday, February 15th, 12:00 p.m.
Whippersnapper HourSt. Cloud
You kids can get a hands-on approach to learning this weekend. The Stearns History Museum is launching their new monthly program for kids ages 7-12 called The Whippersnapper Hour. This month's theme is Toys Through the Years and kids learn how children from different eras entertained themselves. The cost for the event is just $3 per child. The event starts at 10:30 a.m.
- Saturday, February 15th, 10:30 a.m.
ETHEL + Robert MirabalSt. Joseph
A classically trained string quartet and an acclaimed Native American musician are teaming up for a wonderful performance this weekend. ETHEL and Robert Mirabal present The River. This instrumental journey tells song and storytelling to honor Water as the embodiment of spirit and its essential role in life on Earth. The show leaves audiences with hearts healed and hope renewed. Tickets for the show are $28 and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Gorecki Family Theater.
- Saturday, February 15th, 7:30 p.m.