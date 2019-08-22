The Weekender: Friday Night Flick, Louie Anderson, and More!

2

It's the final week for St. Cloud Park and Recreation and Capital One Friday Night Flick series. This weeks feature is The Incredibles 2 being shown outdoors at Whitney Memorial Park on Field C-3. Should it rain the movie will be moved inside the Whitney Recreation Center. Music will start at 8:00 p.m and the movie will follow around dusk. There will also be concessions available for purchase.

- EVENT IS FREE!

- Friday, August 23rd, 8:00 p.m.