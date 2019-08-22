The Weekender: Friday Night Flick, Louie Anderson, and More!
ST. CLOUD — Kickoff the end of summer in the right way with a lot of fun events happening throughout central Minnesota. You can see comedian Louie Anderson, watch a movie under the stars, make some first day of school crafts, check out a benefit concert in Sauk Rapids and see the Common Roots festival. Read more in The Weekender!
Louie AndersonSt. Cloud
Comedy legend Louie Anderson is coming back to central Minnesota this weekend. Anderson will be performing at the Paramount Theatre Saturday night. He's known for comedy all across the country as well as his show Baskets. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are limited. Tickets run between $29-$35.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, August 24th, 7:30 p.m.
Friday Night FlickSt. Cloud
It's the final week for St. Cloud Park and Recreation and Capital One Friday Night Flick series. This weeks feature is The Incredibles 2 being shown outdoors at Whitney Memorial Park on Field C-3. Should it rain the movie will be moved inside the Whitney Recreation Center. Music will start at 8:00 p.m and the movie will follow around dusk. There will also be concessions available for purchase.
- EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, August 23rd, 8:00 p.m.
Make and TakeWaite Park
Let your kids get creative in Waite Park this weekend. Crafts Direct is holding a fun back to school make and take! Come create a fun first day of school chalkboard from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Cost is just $8 per kid and will give you lasting first day of school memories.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, August 24th, 1:00 p.m.
Shelby Linn BenefitSauk Rapids
Come out to Rollies this weekend for a day of music and fun benefiting a local girl. Rollies is hosting a benefit event for Shelby Linn, who is recovering from a car accident back in January. There will be baked goods, live and silent auctions, games and food, and outdoor music from Pullstart Diesel and Pandemic Rocks. Tickes are $10 at the door and all proceeds go to medical costs for Shelby.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, August 24th, 12:00 p.m.
Common Roots FestivalSt. Cloud
A four-day music festival kicks off in downtown St. Cloud this week. The 3rd annual Common Roots festival is back featuring over 200 performances at 11 different venues in downtown. The festivities also include a bazaar in the Lady Slipper Parking lot on Saturday. Tickets for the festival are $10 for a button that gives you deals throughout local businesses during the festival.
CLICK HERE for events list!
- Thursday, August 22nd
- Friday, August 23rd
- Saturday, August 24th