The Weekender: Freaky Friday Musical, Luca Stricagnoli and More!

One of the most interesting acoustic guitarists in the world will be on the Paramount Theatre stage this weekend. Luca Stricagnoli continually leaves his audiences in awe and wondering what’s next for the up-and- coming guitarist. In addition to his musical abilities, Luca brings an enthusiastic energy to the stage that makes him a true entertainer. He has played in more than 20 countries and in front of audiences up to 12,000 people. Tickets for the show at $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Showtime begins at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

- Sunday, November 7th, 3:00 p.m.