The Weekender: Freaky Friday Musical, Luca Stricagnoli and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do this weekend? Don't worry we have your central Minnesota entertainment guide ready and waiting. Check out Laurie Forster at the Paramount Theatre, listen to vocalist Jeremy Messersmith perform in Collegeville, check out the guitar talents of Luca Stricagnoli, catch the Sauk Rapids-Rice Drama Clubs performance of Freaky Friday and cheer on the St. Cloud Norsemen at the MAC. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Laurie Forster: The Wine CoachSt. Cloud
TV personality and comedian Laurie Forster will be in St. Cloud this weekend. Forster will be on the Paramount stage Friday delivering an edgy, off-beat hilarious show where wine meets punchline. Using her down to earth approach to “wine education,” Forster peels back the labels of a few of her favorite wines while she exposes some of the deep secrets of the wine industry and why she thinks it’s so funny! Tickets for the show are just $20 and the event begins at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, November 5th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Jeremy MessersmithCollegeville
Catch an amazing performance in Collegeville this weekend Jeremy Messersmith is an indie pop singer-songwriter who can break your heart one minute and then put those fragile pieces back together again the next, yet he maintains a roguish sense of humor. Messersmith is one of those talented vocalists you will want to see. You can catch him playing at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater on Saturday night. Tickets are $30 and the music will begin at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, November 6th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Luca StricagnoliSt. Cloud
One of the most interesting acoustic guitarists in the world will be on the Paramount Theatre stage this weekend. Luca Stricagnoli continually leaves his audiences in awe and wondering what’s next for the up-and- coming guitarist. In addition to his musical abilities, Luca brings an enthusiastic energy to the stage that makes him a true entertainer. He has played in more than 20 countries and in front of audiences up to 12,000 people. Tickets for the show at $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Showtime begins at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Sunday, November 7th, 3:00 p.m.
- 4
Freaky FridaySauk RapidsCome join the students of Sauk Rapids-Rice High School for an evening of freaky family fun. The school's drama club will be putting on their version of Freaky Friday this weekend. When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. You can catch the performance Thursday through Sunday inside the Sauk Rapids-Rice high school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.CLICK HERE for tickets!- Thursday, November 4th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 5th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 6th, 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 7th, 2:00 p.m.
- 5
St. Cloud NorsemenSt. Cloud
Come cheer on one of your St. Cloud Junior Hockey teams this weekend. The St. Cloud Norseman will faceoff against the Austin Bruins Friday at the MAC. The Norsemen are 7-4 on the season. Drop of the puck is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are just $10.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, November 5th, 7:00 p.m.