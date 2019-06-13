The Weekender: Carpenters Tribute, Craig Morgan, and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this Father's Day weekend. Check out a tribute to the Carpenters at Paramount Theatre, go downtown for the Fifth Ave Live series featuring Hayley Anne, grab a beer and see the animals at Brew at the Zoo, sing along with country music star Craig Morgan at Rollies and catch a movie with the family as part of the Kids Dream Family Film series. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Music of the CarpentersSt. Cloud
Check out a stellar cast of musicians honoring one of the biggest-selling groups of the 70's. Aimee Lee and her band will be performing a stunning tribute to The Carpenters. With beautifully crafted music the Carpenters sound made an entire generation fall in love with their music with songs like We've Only Just Begun, Close to You and more. Tickets for this show start at $21 and showtime is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
- Friday, June 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Hayley AnneSt. Cloud
Enjoy a night of live outdoor music in downtown St. Cloud Thursday Night. Make your way to Pioneer Place on Fifth's patio for another Fifth Ave Live concert. Music will feature local artist Hayley Anne from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Besides the music enjoy some food and drink specials at a few of the restaurants in the area. The event is free to attend.
- Thursday, June 13th, 5:00 p.m.
- 3
Brew at the ZooMelrose
Sample several beers and wines while seeing lots of animals up close in Melrose this weekend. The Hemker Zoo is holding their Brew at the Zoo event. Many local distributors will provide the samples as you walk around the zoo visiting with the animals. There will also be live music, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door for guest 21 and older and regular admission for anyone under 21. This is a rain or shine event and proceeds will benefit the Guardians of Conservation to help endangered and threatened animal populations flourish. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Friday, June 14th, 6:00 p.m.
- 4
Craig MorganSauk Rapids
Country music star Craig Morgan will be performing in central Minnesota this weekend. Morgan will be holding an outdoor concert at Rollies Saturday. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with opening act Mason Dixon Line performing at 6:30 p.m. Morgan along with his full band will take stage at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the gate.
- Saturday, June 15th, 5:00 p.m.
- 5
Kids Dream Family Film SeriesWaite Park
Take the kids to a movie this weekend at Marcus Theaters. The movie theater is holding their summer Kids Dream Family Film Series. Each week you can check out a great family flick for $3. This weekends feature is The Lego Movie 2. Movies start at 10:00 a.m. Sunday and Monday morning.
- Sunday, June 16th, 10:00 a.m.