The Weekender: Carpenters Tribute, Craig Morgan, and More!

Sample several beers and wines while seeing lots of animals up close in Melrose this weekend. The Hemker Zoo is holding their Brew at the Zoo event. Many local distributors will provide the samples as you walk around the zoo visiting with the animals. There will also be live music, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door for guest 21 and older and regular admission for anyone under 21. This is a rain or shine event and proceeds will benefit the Guardians of Conservation to help endangered and threatened animal populations flourish. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

- Friday, June 14th, 6:00 p.m.