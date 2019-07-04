The Weekender: Bowlus Fun Days, Music in the Garden and More!
ST. CLOUD — Celebrate the 4th of July holiday with many fun events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You can catch a baseball game at Joe Faber Field, get a burger with your dog in downtown St. Cloud, go back in time for Independence Day at the Kelley Farm in Elk River, hear some great music at Munsinger Gardens, and have fun in Bowlus for their annual city celebration. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
St. Cloud RoxSt. Cloud
Spend the 4th of July weekend at the ballpark. The St. Cloud Rox will be playing at home Friday night against the Willmar Stingers at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. and make sure you stay after the game for a wonderful fireworks display. Single game tickets start at $11 and you can even get some through the ValueConnection.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, July 5th, 7:00 p.m.
- 2
Burgers and DogsSt. Cloud
Enjoy a new weekly 5k in downtown St. Cloud with your dog. Beaver Island Brewing Company, Tri-County Humane Society and Grey Face Rescue & Retirement have come together to host this weekly event at 7 West TapHouse. $1 from each sale goes to the charity of the week. Cost is $11 per person and includes a burger, fries beer and a treat for your pup. Registration starts at 11:00 a.m. so come out and hang on the patio after a morning walk with your dog.
REGISTRATION AT EVENT!
- Saturday, July 6th, 11:00 a.m.
- 3
Farmer's Fourth of JulyElk River
Celebrate America's birthday by going back in time at the Kelley Farm. The staff will be celebrating the Fourth of July by going back to the 19th Century by performing rousing speeches and playing 19th century games, you can even enjoy ice cream samples and make your own kite. Cost is $12 for admission and the event starts at 10:00 a.m.
PAY AT THE GATE!
- Thursday, July 4th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Music in the GardensSt. Cloud
Enjoy some live music surrounded by the beautiful scenery of the Mississippi River. Music in the Garden is back for another week showcasing high quality local talent. This weekends concert features Monday Night Jazz. The concert begins at 3:00 p.m. Sunday next to the gazebo in Munsinger Gardens. The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will also be selling $1 root beer floats. The concert is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, July 7th, 3:00 p.m.
- 5
Bowlus Fun DaysBowlus
Make your way to Bowlus this weekend for their annual city festival. Bowlus Fun Days starts at 10:00 a.m. with a Polka Mass, parade, bingo, burgers, beer garden, raffle and street dance. Stay into the evening and enjoy a fireworks display. The event is free and everyone is welcomed.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, July 7th 10:00 a.m.