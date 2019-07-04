The Weekender: Bowlus Fun Days, Music in the Garden and More!

2

Enjoy a new weekly 5k in downtown St. Cloud with your dog. Beaver Island Brewing Company, Tri-County Humane Society and Grey Face Rescue & Retirement have come together to host this weekly event at 7 West TapHouse. $1 from each sale goes to the charity of the week. Cost is $11 per person and includes a burger, fries beer and a treat for your pup. Registration starts at 11:00 a.m. so come out and hang on the patio after a morning walk with your dog.

REGISTRATION AT EVENT!

- Saturday, July 6th, 11:00 a.m.