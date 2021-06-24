The Weekender: Blacklight Adventures, Farmers Market and More!
ST. CLOUD — Looking for something fun to do this weekend, we have your guide to five great things to do around central Minnesota. Enjoy a musical festival in Holdingford, see the flowers at Munsinger Gardens, check out the local St. Cloud Farmers Market, take the family for an afternoon of fun at Blacklight Adventures, and see the St. Cloud Rox in action at Joe Faber Field. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Art in Motion Music FestivalHoldingford
Get out of the house and enjoy a musical retreat along the beautiful Lake Wobegon Trail. Join Art in Motion, the birds, and the wildflowers for a summertime music festival. This outdoor concert series will be nothing short of wholesome accompanied by wood fire pizza, craft beer, craft sale, drop-in art projects for parents and kids a like, along with all the other splendors of Art in Motion. Musical talent throughout the three-day weekend in Charlie Roth, Harpers Chord, Michael Shynes and Ring of Kerry. Tickets for the whole weekend are $40 and youth 15 and under are free. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. Friday and runs through 5:00 p.m. Sunday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, June 25th, 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 26th, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, June 27th, 12:00 p.m.
- 2
Music in the GardenSt. Cloud
Enjoy the beauty of nature combined with the sound of music at Munsinger Gardens this weekend. The Music in the Garden concert series is back this Sunday. This weeks performing artist is Harpers Chord. The concert is free to the public and the Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will again sell those fabulous root beer floats for $1. The music begins at 3:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, June 27th, 3:00 p.m.
- 3
St. Cloud Farmers MarketsSt. Cloud
Local farmers markets are in full swing. The St. Cloud Farmers Market is back every Saturday in the Lady Slipper Parking Lot. The market features local growers, bakers and other producers who have a variety of vegetables, meats, dairy, baked goods, flowers and others goodies. The St. Cloud Farmers Market runs from 8:00 a.m. until noon.
PRICES VARY
- Saturday, June 26th, 8:00 a.m.
- 4
Blacklight AdventuresSt. Cloud
Check out one of St. Cloud's hidden attractions. Blacklight Adventures offers fun for the whole family from playing laser tag and arcade games to virtual reality and escape rooms. Their laser tag arena is over 3,000 square feet and includes a giant laser tag arena for up to 20 players at a time. Grab your friends and make an afternoon of memories. For prices or book your visit, check them out online or by calling 320-774-1500.
CLICK HERE to book your visit!
- Friday Hours 12pm-10:00pm
- Saturday Hours 10am-10pm
- Sunday Hours 12pm-8pm
- 5
St. Cloud RoxSt. Cloud
Take the family to a baseball game right here in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Rox are at home to face the Willmar Stingers. It's also Coborn's Kids Day, which means kids can run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. Single game general admission tickets are jsut $10 and can be found online or at the gate.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Sunday, June 27th, 4:00 p.m.