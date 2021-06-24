The Weekender: Blacklight Adventures, Farmers Market and More!

4

Check out one of St. Cloud's hidden attractions. Blacklight Adventures offers fun for the whole family from playing laser tag and arcade games to virtual reality and escape rooms. Their laser tag arena is over 3,000 square feet and includes a giant laser tag arena for up to 20 players at a time. Grab your friends and make an afternoon of memories. For prices or book your visit, check them out online or by calling 320-774-1500.

- Friday Hours 12pm-10:00pm

- Saturday Hours 10am-10pm

- Sunday Hours 12pm-8pm