The Weekender: Big events in Waite Park and Sartell this weekend!
Welcome to the Weekender - your guide to all the big happenings in the area this weekend. With school (finally) out, there’s lots to do as we change gears into summer. Festivals in Waite Park and Sartell, dancers at the Paramount, and a tour through Monticello headline the list this week.
To find complete details on any of the events, click on the title, and you'll go right to their website!
If there’s an upcoming event you’d like listed on the Weekender, email jeff@wjon.com!
57th Annual Waite Park Family Fun FestWaite Park
Spass Tag Family Fun Fest is an annual summer festival organized by volunteers of the community.
We hope you can join us for lots of fun activities for both the young and the young at heart!
Sartell SummerfestSartell
SUMMERFEST IS BACK!
June 9 and 10, 2023
Music in the GardensMunsinger Gardens
The public success of these professional concerts has been gratifying, and the series continues to showcase high quality local talent.
All concerts are held on alternating Sundays at 3:00 p.m. near the Gazebo in Munsinger Gardens on the banks of the Mississippi River.
All concerts are free and the Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will again sell those fabulous root beer floats.
The Ground SoundParamount Center for the Arts
Immerse into the world of tap dance and music as professional tap dancers from around the world come together to showcase this beautiful art form.
Dancers will be performing live with Minnesota-based musicians.
Watch as they weave rhythm, music, and tap dance to create a masterpiece.
2023 Walk and RollMonticello
Mark your calendar for Walk & Roll 2023! We’ll be walking and rolling downtown on Saturday, June 10th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
This year’s route will begin at the Park Barn (old fire station) with bike helmets at the CentraCare booth to get a new bike helmet for only $3!
Pick up your Pathport at the Chamber booth #1 (only 1 Pathport per family) Visit Pathway Partner Booths along Walnut Street, down to the City parking lot off the corners of 3rd Street & Walnut St. Then we will loop back down Walnut Street to the green space next to La Michoacana with the cow tag art for the bike drawings.