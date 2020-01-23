The Weekender: Barnelopet, Mardi Gras, and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out to the house this weekend with lots of fun activities happening in central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy a night out at Catholic Charities Mardi Gras celebration, do some nordic skiing at the Barnelopet event, create a painting at Art As You Like It, take part in the largest ice fishing contest in Brainerd, and go ice skating with the family. Read more in The Weekender!
Mardi Gras CelebrationSt. Cloud
Get ready for a fun night out in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Catholic Charities is holding their 2020 Mardi Gras Celebration Saturday at the Rivers Edge Convention Center. This years event includes a silent auction, wine pull music by the Vista Jazz Band and the Fabulous Armadillos. All proceeds go to support Catholic Charities and the central Minnesota community. Tickets are $110 per person so come out and enjoy some great food, friends and entertainment!
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, January 25th, 5:30 p.m.
BarnelopetSt. Cloud
Make your way to Riverside Park for an annual tradition. The 13th Annual Sons of Norway Barnelopet will be held Sunday. Kids ages 3 to 13 can enjoy a free cross country ski event. On-site registration will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. with Youth “races” starting at 1:00 p.m. Minnesota Youth Ski League cross country ski equipment will be made available for children. So grab your kids, get outside and enjoy the Minnesota winter.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, January 26th, 1:00 p.m.
Paint and Sip For AdultsSt. Cloud
Enjoy a night of paint and creating your own masterpiece. Art As You Like It is holding a Paint and Sip event. There will be several patterns to choose from for you to create your masterpiece on a 16 x 20 canvas. You can also bring your own beverage and snack, although water and coffee available. The cost is $30 and you're ask to reserve your spot as spaces are limited. The event starts Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE to reserve your spot.
- Thursday, January 23rd, 6:00 p.m.
Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing ExtravaganzaBrainerd
Be one of thousands of anglers making their way up to Gull Lake this weekend. The 30th Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is Saturday on Hole In The Day Bay. Each year the event draws over 10,000 anglers, all competing for over $150,000 in prizes. There is event a kick-off party on Friday night before the big fishing tournament. Tickets are just $50 per contestant and you can get them at a discounted rate by going to The Value Connection. The fun goes from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, January 25th, 12:00 p.m.
Open SkateSauk Rapids
Take the family for an afternoon of ice skating. Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids is holding an open skate event. Skates will be available to rent at the rink office. Kids under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets for the event are $5 for adults, $3 for kids and all kids under four get in free with a paying adult. The fun runs from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.
PAY AT THE RINK!
- Sunday, January 26th, 2:00 p.m.