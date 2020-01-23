The Weekender: Barnelopet, Mardi Gras, and More!

3

Enjoy a night of paint and creating your own masterpiece. Art As You Like It is holding a Paint and Sip event. There will be several patterns to choose from for you to create your masterpiece on a 16 x 20 canvas. You can also bring your own beverage and snack, although water and coffee available. The cost is $30 and you're ask to reserve your spot as spaces are limited. The event starts Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

- Thursday, January 23rd, 6:00 p.m.