The Weekender: Addams Family, Platte River Day and More!
ST. CLOUD — Don't let the end of summer get you down while there is still lots of fun and exciting things to do around central Minnesota. You can catch a musical at Rocori High School, check out the Picker party in Milaca, enjoy Platte River Day in Royalton, listen to music in the gardens in St. Cloud and get your fair fix at the Stearns County Fair. Read more in The Weekender!
The Addams Family the MusicalCold Spring
A mysterious and spooky family is taking center stage in Cold Spring this weekend. The Great Northern Theater Company is performing the Addams Family the Musical at Rocori High School. The Addamses have lived by their unique values for hundreds of years and now the children of Gomez and Morticia are ready to begin their own lives. Tickets for the show are $19 for general admission, $12 for students and $15 for seniors. The show runs Friday through Sunday.
- Friday, August 2nd, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 3rd, 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 4th, 7:00 p.m.
Picker PartyMilaca
Attention pickers of all kinds! You're invited out to the Hairy Mosquito Trading Company in Milaca for a weekend of picking. Junk Pickers, Guitar Pickers and other Pickers and invited out to check out different Art, Craft, Vintage, Antiques and specialty booths fill the park. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday and admission is free!
- Saturday, August 3rd, 8:00 a.m.
Platte River DaysRoyalton
Make your way out to Royalton for their annual celebration. Platte River Day is this Saturday and hosted by the Royalton Lions Club. Some of the highlights include the parade at 11:00 a.m., plastic duck races at 3:00 p.m., the Fabulous Armadillos at 8:00 p.m. and lots more. The event is free to attend and all the fun begins at 11:00 a.m.
- Saturday, August 3rd, 11:00 a.m.
Music in the GardenSt. Cloud
The summer concert series Music in the Garden's is back for another week at Musinger Gardens. The concert is a free performance highlighting quality local talent. This weeks musical group is Gathering Wool. The concert begins at 3:00 p.m. Sunday and there will be $1 root beer floats for sale.
- Sunday, August 4th, 3:00 p.m.
Stearns County FairSauk Centre
Get your fix of fair season this weekend. Not only is the Benton County Fair going on but so is the 118th Annual Stearns County Fair. You can see all the common fair attractions such as food, animals, rides and fun. The event is going on run now and runs through Sunday. Admission is free!
- Thursday, August 1st, 11:00 a.m.
- Friday, August 2nd, 11:00 a.m.
- Saturday, August 3rd, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, August 4th, 11:00 a.m.