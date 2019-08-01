The Weekender: Addams Family, Platte River Day and More!

5

Get your fix of fair season this weekend. Not only is the Benton County Fair going on but so is the 118th Annual Stearns County Fair. You can see all the common fair attractions such as food, animals, rides and fun. The event is going on run now and runs through Sunday. Admission is free!

- Thursday, August 1st, 11:00 a.m.

- Friday, August 2nd, 11:00 a.m.

- Saturday, August 3rd, 11:00 a.m.

- Sunday, August 4th, 11:00 a.m.