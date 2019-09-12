The Weekender: 100 Years of Broadway, Grape Stomp and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots of great events happening around central Minnesota you and your family will enjoy. You can enjoy a night out at the 5th Avenue Block Party, check out the 45th Annual Pioneer Days in Albany, hear 100 Years of Broadway music in St. Joseph, take the family to Kimball for the 6th Annual Grape Stomp, and let your kids soar with free airplane rides at the St. Cloud airport. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
5th Avenue Block PartySt. Cloud
Get ready to party in downtown St. Cloud Thursday night. The 5th Avenue Block Party kicked off at 7:00 p.m. down by the Coborn Plaza Apartments. There will be games, music, dancing, prized and more! The party is free to attend so grab a friend and enjoy a night of fun.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, September 12th, 7:00 p.m.
- 2
Albany Pioneer DaysAlbany
The 45th annual Pioneer Days is back again in Albany with a little something for everyone. The weekend include a Parade of Tractors, Threshing demonstrations, kids activities, food stands, live music and more! Admission is $10 and kids 12 and under are free. The event runs Friday through Sunday starting at 7:00 a.m. each day at 21565 360th Street.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Friday, September 13th, 7:00 a.m.
- Saturday, September 14th, 7:00 a.m.
- Sunday, September 15th, 7:00 a.m.
- 3
100 Years of BroadwaySt. Joseph
The College of St. Benedict's and St. John's University Fine Arts Programming kicks off their season this weekend with 100 Years of Broadway. Award-winning composer, lyricist and producer Neil Berg and his cast combine the century’s greatest Broadway hits into a performance that will bring you to your feet. Tickets for the show are $30 for general admission and $15 for students. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict's.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, September 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Hungarian Harvest FestivalKimball
Put your feet to the test with the 6th Annual Hungarian Harvest Festival and Grape Stomp in Kimball this weekend. The Minnesota Hungarians & Millner Heritage Vineyard & Winery are holding the event filled with authentic Hungarian food, music, dances. There will also be a free grape stomp for guest to participate in. Other activities include games, wine tastings, kids games and a petting zoo. The event is free to attend and families are encouraged. The fun begins Saturday starting at 11:00 a.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, September 14th, 11:00 a.m.
- 5
Free Airplane RidesSt. Cloud
Let you kids soar through the sky this weekend out at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. The Young Eagles are offer free airplane rides, weather permitting, for kids ages 8-17. Parents or a legal guardian must be present. The flights begin at 9:00 a.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, September 14th, 9:00 a.m.