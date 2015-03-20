The Weekender: 10 Years of Art Crawls, Music, and More
This weekend we start the year long celebration of Art Crawls in downtown St. Cloud. It's been 10 Years since the first Art Crawl, and this weekend marks the first crawl of 2015. Saint John's Prep is also hitting the stage with the Broadway musical Oliver. It's the first time the Prep Theatre Department, and Prep Boys' Choir have teamed up for a performance. A Grammy award winning string quartet is making appearances in schools, a fundraiser, and a concert, while the CSB/SJU Theatre Departments once again take to the stage. All this and more in The Weekender.
Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl
It's the 10th Anniversary for Arts Crawls in downtown St. Cloud, and Friday marks the kickoff of the Art Crawls this year. There are over thirty vendors participating in this weekend's crawl. If you are familular with the Paint N Party series, you have a chance to purchase some of instructor Charlene Ridlon's work for the events. Her work will be on display at Paddy's Game Shop, and will be raising money for Place of Hopes Anne's Meals. There will also be some post crawl music at The Pickled Loon. They'll be hosting Tore Down and Four Legg Fish. Julie Mische of the planning committee says they are excited for the 10th Anniversary, and bigger celebrations will be held at the Sizzling Summer Art Crawl this August. CLICK HERE to hear more from Julie Mische. Also, below is a video from last year's Sizzling Summer Art Crawl to bring back some memories.
CLICK HERE for a full list of artists and venues.
ART CRAWLS THIS YEAR
- Friday, March 20th, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Friday, June 12th, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Friday, August 14th, 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 6th, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Oliver!Paramount Theater - St. Cloud
For the first time, the Saint John's Prep School Theatre Department and the Saint John's Boys Choir team up for the Broadway musical, Oliver. There are more than 65 Prep students taking part in the production, including 5 students who were honored last year by the Hennepin Music Theatre Trust Spotlight Program. Show director Brother Paul-Vincent Niebauer says, "Two amazing musical organizations are joining forces to create this spectacular production production." The boys choir members play the workhouse boys, and Fagin's pickpocket crew. The show will be accompanied by a full 18 piece band led by Prep music and orchestra instructor Jeff Engholm. Musical hits like 'Food, Glorious Food', 'Where is Love', and 'I'd Do Anything' are some of the songs you'll hear during the show. There has been a multi-level set to portray the workhouse, and London's busy streets. Technical director Brother Richard Crawford says "I'm proud of the creative ways we're depicting Victorian London." Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $12 for students. There are four shows to catch this weekend.
CLICK HERE for ticket information.
- Friday, March 20th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 21st, 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, March 22nd, 2:00 p.m.
Cuarteto LatinoamericanoCalvary Community Church - St. Cloud
As part of the Chamber Music Society's Musical Chair Fundraiser, Cuarteto Lantinoamericano will be performing. The fundraiser is on Friday, March 20th and will feature local musicians sitting in for one of the members of Cuarteto Latinoamericano. Then on Saturday Saúl Bitrán (Violin), Arón Bitrán (Violin), Javier Montiel (Viola), and Álvaro Bitrán (Cello) will be playing in concert at Calvary Community Church in St. Cloud. They will be performing Mignone: String Quartet No. 2, Ponce: Estrellita and Gavota, Villa-Lobos: String Quartet No. 5, Piazzolla: Four for Tango, and Ginastera: String Quartet No. 2, Op. 26. This string quartet is a Grammy-winning ensemble form Mexico who focus on Latin American Music. During their visit the group will be leading a workshop, plus visiting schools including the Spanish immersion program at Clearview Elementary. Tickets for their concert are available at the door. They are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $5 for students.
CLICK HERE for more information.
- Saturday, March 21st - 7:30 p.m.
As You Like ItGorecki Family Theater - College of Saint Benedict - St. Joseph
This is the opening weekend for "As You Like It" presented by the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University Theater Departments. "As You Like It" is directed by Adam Houghton. The play follows Rosalind as she runs for safety along side her cousin, Celia. Rosalind eventually finds love in the Forest of Arden. The show hits the stage tonight (Thursday), and will run until March 28th. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, faculty, staff, students, and youth.
CLICK HERE for upcoming shows by the CSB/SJU Theater Departments.
- Thursday, March 19th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 20th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 21st, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 22nd, 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, March 26th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 27th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 28th, 7:30 p.m.
February SkyBoDiddleys on 25th Ave.
The Granite City Folk Society presents February Sky. The group has three CD's out including their latest "Goldenrod". Phil Cooper and Susan Urban play a wide range of traditional, modern, and original Folk and Celtic Music using the guitar, cittern, mountain dulcimer, banjo, and percussion instruments. CLICK HERE for a preview of the group. Cooper is a traditional singer and Celtic guitarist, while Urban is a writer and guitarist of "Slice of Life" songs. The duo plays a combination of old and new songs sticking to the Folk Music tradition. Tickets are $10 at the door.
CLICK HERE to learn how the two met, and started playing together.
- Friday, March 20th, 7:30 p.m.