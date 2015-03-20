The Weekender: 10 Years of Art Crawls, Music, and More

It's the 10th Anniversary for Arts Crawls in downtown St. Cloud, and Friday marks the kickoff of the Art Crawls this year. There are over thirty vendors participating in this weekend's crawl. If you are familular with the Paint N Party series, you have a chance to purchase some of instructor Charlene Ridlon's work for the events. Her work will be on display at Paddy's Game Shop, and will be raising money for Place of Hopes Anne's Meals. There will also be some post crawl music at The Pickled Loon. They'll be hosting Tore Down and Four Legg Fish. Julie Mische of the planning committee says they are excited for the 10th Anniversary, and bigger celebrations will be held at the Sizzling Summer Art Crawl this August. CLICK HERE to hear more from Julie Mische. Also, below is a video from last year's Sizzling Summer Art Crawl to bring back some memories.