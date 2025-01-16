St. Cloud State has many unused residential halls and academic buildings. SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz has indicated the University intends to demo those buildings when money becomes available. Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson joined me on WJON. He explains they are lobbying for 1-time money to pay for the demolition of these building but it couldn't be bonded for because the state requires the building of structures to be included in bonding dollars. Olson says they have a line in their proposal to the legislature for $25 Million that would include money for SCSU to demo some buildings.

Dietz has indicated the Performing Arts building would likely be the first building to demo. Other unused academic buildings on campus include the Education and ECC buildings. Unused residential halls include Benton, Stearns and Sherburne Halls.

Olson and other Minnesota State officials gathered feedback all around the state from business leaders, legislators, community leaders and students in 2024 to determine priorities. They arrived at 3 main answers. Those include making sure Minnesota has the workforce talent the state needs, students emergency funds, and campuses are requesting critical infrastructure.

Olson realizes this isn't normally a bonding year but he's hoping the State Legislature will take up an off cycle bonding bill this spring. He says the dollar amount they are asking for includes $550 Million for the Capital program while the overall budget request is $465 Million, which includes $40 Million for student support, $40 Million for the workforce piece, $285 Million to keep college affordable and $100 Million for critical infrastructure.

Olson says the $285 Million to keep college affordable would keep tuition rates down in the face of inflation. He explains tuition rate increases have remained low despite inflation. Olson says in the last decade the average annual increase at Minnesota State Colleges was 1.3% while the average increase at State Universities was 2.1%. Inflation over the same period of time was over 3%.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson, it is available below.