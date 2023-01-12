The Most Compelling Argument I Have Heard AGAINST Legalizing Pot [OPINION]

There has been a lot of steam behind legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota since the 2022 elections gave the DFL a majority in the state government.

When it comes down to it, I am in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana not only in Minnesota but federally. If we are going to allow alcohol, cigarettes and all kinds of opioids to be okay, then I personally think it is hypocritical that weed would be somehow taboo. In addition, I think the government should just generally have less control over a lot of these types of things. Just my two cents.

When I was a student at St. Cloud State University they hosted a debate that, if I recall correctly, was titled "Head vs Fed" and was a discussion between the former publisher of High Times magazine and a former federal agent, maybe DEA. I have tried to look up information about this event recently and since it was over ten years ago, I am having a hard time finding any. My memory will have to do.

Anyway, the two went back-and-forth debating both sides of the legalization issue when the former federal agent said something that stuck with me. Again, I will have to paraphrase based off of memory but he essentially said 'the problem with legalization is you are just adding another log to the fire. There are lots of people addicted to drugs, alcohol, gambling, pornography, etc and legalizing marijuana doesn't fix any of those problems it just adds another one.'

The High Times guy argued that marijuana is less harmful than those other things listed and said that it is not addicting. The fed guy responded that he agreed -in most cases- but said that there would be a large enough segment of the population in which it did become a problem.

Again, I have no problem with legalizing weed personally. However, I do think that the point the former fed made is logical and it has stuck with me since I first heard it.