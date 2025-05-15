The Great River Road Wins Top Honors For Scenic Views

The National Mississippi Parkway Commission has announced that the Great River Road National Scenic Byway has been named the Best Scenic Drive in America in the 2025 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards!

The Great River Road has already been designated as an "All American Road" by the Federal Highway Administration. The Great River Road makes it way through 8 states starting in Minnesota and following the Mississippi River all the way to Louisiana. Anne Lewis is the Pilot for the Mississippi River Parkway Commission. The Minnesota native joined me on WJON. She says the Great River Road begins at Itasca State Park in Minnesota and is identified on signs along the roadway by a paddle in Minnesota.

Lewis says the Great River Road is mostly a 2-lane roadway that winds its way through many small towns and plenty of great views along the way. The Great River Road was created in 1938 and runs through 8 states and 110 counties and parishes. The Mississippi River is home to 360 species of fish, 326 species of bird species, 145 species of amphibians and 60 species of mammals. The deepest place on the Mississippi River is 200 feet deep and is located near Algiers Point in New Orleans. Learn more about the Great River Road and the states along the Mississippi River here.

