The Dos and Don’ts of Snow Removal in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Now that we've had a few rounds of snow, with more in the forecast, the city of St. Cloud is reminding you about some snow removal ordinances.

Property owners are required to clear public sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the end of a snowfall. You should shovel the full width of the sidewalk on all sides of your property.

If you have a corner property, clear curb cuts at the corners and crosswalks to the street gutter to keep it handicap accessible.

You should pile the snow in your yard and boulevard as it is against the law to shovel snow onto the street or alley.

If you are going to be gone during a snow event, make arrangements for someone to take over while you are away.

Failure to comply may result in snow and ice removal by the city with the property owners being billed for the service.

Due to the number of roads that need to be plowed, clearing your driveway and sidewalk before the street is plowed will require you to clear the end of your driveway and sidewalk multiple times. Plow trucks are not capable of skipping driveway areas.

The city says the St. Cloud Public Works Department operates a fleet of snowplows that works to clear over 750 lane miles of roads, 42 miles of alleys, 248 cul-de-sacs, as well as municipal sidewalks and parking lots.

St. Cloud's winter parking ordinance also says that if a snow emergency is declared and you are parked in violation of the seasonal parking regulations, your vehicle may be towed to facilitate plowing.

Don't place your garbage or recycling in the street. Instead, they should be placed two feet behind the curb or edge of the alleyway to prevent them from being hit by a snowplow.