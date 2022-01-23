Photo by Kavya P K on Unsplash Photo by Kavya P K on Unsplash loading...

HAPPY NATIONAL PIE DAY - HOW WILL YOU CELEBRATE?

My Mom and I were chatting this morning and realized it was National Pie Day, according to USDA.GOV, and if that doesn't give you a good reason to make the best pie you can think of, I don't know what else would.

We were discussing our favorite pies, and there's just something about an apple pie that feels warm and cozy this time of year.

THE BEST RECIPE IS ON THE SIDE OF A BOX

I asked Mom if maybe I could search through her cookbooks for her favorite apple pie, and she sent me to her freezer. Inside I found Pillsbury Pie Crust, and she said to look on the side of the package. Apparently, for many many years, they've had their delicious pie recipe on the side of this box..and guess what? It still is!

So if you're like me, sitting in your kitchen with a huge bag of apples that you have to use up before they go bad, now we have every reason in the world to make a pie. Let's get to it.

PILLSBURY'S PERFECT APPLE PIE RECIPE

This recipe takes about 30 minutes of prep time, and a total of 3 hours from start to finish to create. Let's get to it!

I really do love a homemade crust, but honestly, you can't go wrong with this pre-made crust by Pillsbury. I figure, why risk the poor outcome when the pros have got it right for years?

FILLING

For the filling, you'll need:

6 cups of thinly sliced medium-sized apples, peeled

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

3/4 of a teaspoon of cinnamon

1/4 of a teaspoon salt

1/8 of a teaspoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon lemon juice

DIRECTIONS

Heat your oven to 425 degrees. Take one of the pre-made Pillsbury pie crusts and place it in an ungreased 9-inch glass pie pan if possible, or your regular pan. Press it firmly against the sides of the pan, and the bottom of the pan. I always take a fork and poke the crust on the sides and on the bottom all the way around so it doesn't bubble up when I bake it.

MIXING THE FILLING

Next, you will want to gently mix the filling ingredients, and then spoon it itno the crust. Then top it with the remaining crust in the box, pressing the edges together to seal it. You can cut holes in the top to make pretty designs, like leaves, or just cut slits in the top of the crust. This is really where you can create your own beautiful pie.

BAKING THE PIE

Once you've got your pie ready to bake, put it in the heated oven and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the apples are tender, and the crust is golden brown. Then cover the edge of crust with a 2 to 3-inch wide strip of foil after the first 15 to 20 minutes of making to prevent the edges from browning too much. (That's a trick I just learned! Who knew)?

Once the pie is baked, cool it on a cooling rack for at least 2 hours for the best serving. You know I never wait that long. I dig right in, put it on a plate, add a bit of ice cream or whip cream and watch it melt all together.

Whatever kind of pie you decide to make to celebrate National Pie Day today, make it with love, and share it with those you care about. Happy Baking!

