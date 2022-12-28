The Band ‘Switch’ Playing Last Show this Weekend

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The band Switch will be playing their last show this weekend.

The original members started the band back in 1981 with most of the current members playing in the band for the past 20 to 25 years.

Bass Player/singer Ted Chopp, lead guitarist/singer Jeff Brewer, and lead singer Kathy Neumeister were on the News @ Noon Show on WJON on Tuesday.

Neumeister says they were going to be done last year, but they extended it one more year because of COVID.

We said we're not done this year we're having too much fun, let's be done next year. It took a little convincing to get everybody to agree to do one more year. We thought let's make a big deal out of it we made shirts, we went to Mexico and did our "Switch World Tour" in February, and stuff we've always wanted to do.

Neumeister says she was invited to join the band after going to see them play one night at a bar.

At the break, they wanted to know what we wanted to hear and I said how about some Pat Benatar. The next thing I know I'm on stage reading the words off a napkin. After that, I'd show up again and they kept putting me on stage.

Switch has always been a rock and classic rock band, but they have been adding some country songs into their set lists.

Switch typically has been playing four to six gigs a month and is known across the five-state region.

They say while the full band Switch is done performing, they still plan to do a few select patio show shows under another name in the future.

Their last show is this Saturday night at Rollie's. They'll take the stage at 8:30 p.m.