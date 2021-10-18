The 10 Commandments of Deer Hunting in Minnesota

The firearm season opener is Saturday, November 6th in Minnesota. It's basically the big holiday between Halloween and Thanksgiving in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

If you live in rural Minnesota you are even more attuned to that statement. Deer hunting is a big deal, bars do specials and big buck contests, deer camps are organized, lots of beer is had, and lots of deer get tagged.

Hunting gets an early start this year with the early antler-less weekend in select areas, along with the early youth firearm season October 21st-24th. Both are great opportunities to get out in the stand, make sure everything is good to go for the season, and hopefully fill a tag.

Deer hunting is a time-honored tradition in my family, and I can't wait to get out in the woods this season. Good luck to all my fellow hunters, and be safe.

