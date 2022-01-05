The 10 Best Recipes I Featured in 2021 [PHOTOS & RECIPES]

When you find a good recipe, don't you want to share your creations with your family and friends? Me too! There's something that feels good about sharing the tastes and flavors we all love.

That's why I decided to go back and review the top 10 recipes I found in 2021, and put them all in one convenient location for you, so you can see the photos, get the recipes, and start making your own magic.

Don't forget to share your favorite recipes with me by sending photos and recipes of your delicious creations to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com. Maybe I'll feature YOUR recipe in 2022. Enjoy!

Kelly Cordes Kelly Cordes loading...

I don't always love Cauliflower, but this dish was definitely one to share, especially if you like a little bit of spice with your cheese.

Kelly Cordes Kelly Cordes loading...

This cool dessert looks like it's loaded with calories, but since we are talking Jello and fruit, it's a great alternative to higher-calorie treats and tastes like magic.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

I had never heard of Sarma before this year, but if you like cabbage, you're going to love this tasty, hearty dish.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

Every time I drive by Perkins, I want to stop in for a piece of French Silk Pie; but at over 800 calories for one little slice, I thought there must be another way. Try this one. You're gonna love it.

Kelly Cordes Kelly Cordes loading...

This salsa is so tasty, you'll never want any other kind again. Well, maybe that's a little extreme, but it not only appeals to your eyes with its bright colors, but your taste buds will also thank you.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

A little chocolate always goes great with a little salty flavor. Bacon and chocolate? Winning combination.

Kelly Cordes Kelly Cordes loading...

I can create some pretty tasty food when I'm upset. Try this and then make your own Mad Baker treats the next time you need to blow off a little steam.

Holidays deserve special treatment and this royal icing is perfection.

Holidays deserve special treatment and this royal icing is perfection.

Kelly Cordes Kelly Cordes loading...

This was my surprise recipe of the year. I hope you try it and let me know if you like it as much as I do.

Kelly Cordes Kelly Cordes loading...

I don't like spiders at all, but I love Reese's and Halloween; for that, I can make these adorable cookies that are fun to make with the kids.

