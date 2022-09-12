Terebinth Refuge To Host 5th Annual RISE Breakfast in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- Terebinth Refuge is hosting their annual RISE breakfast later this week.

The nonprofit organization aimed to help trafficked woman get out of the lifestyle.

This year's theme is restoration. The event will feature a powerful video, testimonies from two survivors and more.

The breakfast is the most important fundraiser for the organization with donations going back to providing the necessary housing, food, medical, mental health care and employment training to the women in the program.

The event is free to attend but registration is required.

The 5th Annual RISE breakfast will take place Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. at the Park Event Center.