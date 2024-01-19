Tennessee Woman Accused of Knife Attack at St. Cloud Hotel

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A woman from Tennessee is charged with felony assault after an incident at a St. Cloud hotel.

St. Cloud Police were called to the unnamed hotel at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday for a domestic incident.

The victim said he saw 34-year-old Carla Turner of Memphis in the jacuzzi area with two co-workers. The man said he then went back to his room.

Stearns County Court records show when Turner didn't return to the room, the man yelled through the door of another room where he believed Turner was inside. The man yelled that Turner's stuff would be in the hallway and she should pick it up and he went back to his room.

The victim said Turner knocked on the door and when he let her in, she attacked him and tried to choke him. He was able to hold her down until she calmed down, but when he let her up Turner allegedly grabbed a 10-inch kitchen knife and stabbed him in the arm.

Turner is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrities Who Tried to Expose the So-Called Illuminati Are there really sinister secret societies in Hollywood? These stars seem to think so. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady

Shortest Rock Star Marriages What rock star marriages were the shortest? After all, marriages don't work out sometimes, and that's just as true for musicians as anyone else. But whenever a rock marriage ends quickly, it can come as a shock to music fans. Here are the shortest rock star marriages over the years. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp