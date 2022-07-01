Temperature, Precipitation Forecast for Month of July

UNDATED -- It's a new month, so what can we expect in July as far as temperatures and rainfall?

The Climate Prediction Center is out with its weather outlook for the month.

They say as far as temperatures go we should be warmer than normal. For the early part of July, the normal high in St. Cloud is in the lower 80s. The normal low for the first part of the month is in the upper 50s.

And, as far as precipitation is concerned, it will be pretty close to normal. We're coming off the month of June when many of us got a lot of rain. St. Cloud officially had nearly 5 1/2 inches of rain in June. However, areas just to the south of St. Cloud are abnormally dry and could use some rain in the next few weeks.

