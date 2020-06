ST. CLOUD -- Monday was a very hot day here in St. Cloud. We officially got up to 96 degrees.

However, that's not a record for the date, it got up to 98 degrees on June 8th back in 1985.

We've already had two days this month over 90 degrees in St. Cloud, last Monday, June 1st it was 93 degrees. We had just four 90 degree days all of last year.

We average just over 11 per year in St. Cloud.