Teenage Driver Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash Near Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 94 near Melrose.
Eighteen-year-old Makayala Preusser of Watkins was traveling west when her vehicle went off the road.
She was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
