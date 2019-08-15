Teen Pleads Guilty to Millstream Park Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- One of two suspects charged in a St. Joseph park robbery in April has pleaded guilty in adult court.

Seventeen-year-old Tanner Crane of Rice pleaded guilty to felony 1st-degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was also charged with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon felony 3rd-degree assault - great bodily harm and an additional felony charge of illegally having a gun after committing a previous crime of violence.

Eighteen-year-old Sebastian Terres has also been charged with weapons and ammunition charges.

Officers were called to Millstream Park on the morning of April 27th and met with a 21-year-old Rice man who said he was robbed and assaulted by two people.

Police were able to find two young men matching the description of the suspects riding bikes nearby. Police say when the pair spotted officers they ditched their bikes and took off on foot into the woods. They were arrested at gunpoint and police say two handguns were found at the scene.

According to the charges, the victim was fishing when the teens drove up on the bicycles and asked how the fishing was. Court records show, Terres then hit the victim in the back of the head and when he turned around, Terres and Crane were holding handguns and demanded his wallet. When the victim initially refused, the teens are accused of racking the chamber of the guns and began counting down from three. The victim gave them his wallet and they fled the scene.

Crane will be sentenced October 3rd.

Terres is set to stand trial on September 10th.